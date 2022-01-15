The novel Run and Hide shows the pitfalls of the impending Asian century

Photo: Dominique Faget/AFP via Getty Images

After hundreds of years of domination by the West, the world is now ready to have a Asian century. After a long period of decline, demographic and economic trends indicate that Asia is regaining its historic role as a global center of economic growth as well as an incubator of political and social change. The particular character of the Asian century will therefore have many consequences for the peoples of the whole world. There are already strong signs, evident in the emergence of ethnonationalist, authoritarian and religious extremist politics across the continent, that Asia’s rise will be no less chaotic than that of the West before it.

Indian author Pankaj Mishra has devoted his career to analyzing the psychology of Asia’s rising masses, especially its young men. His latest work, a novel, Run and hide, is his most searing look at the subject to date. The book tells the story of three young Indian men, graduates of the most famous technical university in the country, who rose from poverty to wealth and fame in a few decades. It is a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of success in the developing world and a parable about the dark side of the Asian century or centuries to come. In decades past, Asia’s iconic anti-colonial leaders, often educated in the West, tended overwhelmingly to the left. They fought against Western colonialism but espoused many ideas shared by Western liberals, including a belief in individual liberty, secularism, and universal human rights. It went without saying that they represented the opinions of a majority of their compatriots and that the nations they ruled, once rich and free, would be the bulwarks of liberalism. On a continent where Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping and Tayyip Erdogan are among the most popular leaders today, that assumption no longer holds water.

The three men in Mishra’s novel, Virendra, Aseem, and the enigmatic main character, Arun, represent millions of Asians successfully emerging into a life free from material want but hurt by cultural loss and filled with insatiable new psychological desires. To varying degrees, the men attempt to trample on the past, to quote one of the characters’ favorite lines from VS Naipaul, leaving behind their ancient cultures. They embrace the unknown pleasures of wealth and travel, even as the slower rising masses in their own country turn to reaction. Humiliated by the explosion of inequality that newfound wealth like that of the protagonists has helped to create, most people channel their rage into supporting populist parties that promise revenge in their name against liberals and minorities. In various ways, Mishra’s characters realize that they are unable to survive in the new world they inhabit. Having arrived at the top of the pyramid of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, realizing their potential, they discover that the air up there is terribly thin. Their wealth and success lift them briefly before pushing them down a path of self-destruction.

There is a political subtext of Mishra’s book which is very important for understanding politics in the developing world: Suffering does not necessarily ennoble. Peoples’ long-sublimated dark desires for material goods, recognition, sex, revenge often begin to erupt self-destructively within them as their material conditions improve.

In a passage from Run and Hide, Arun, raised by a poor and abusive father who now supports Modi, addresses the enthusiasms of a liberal friend who grew up wealthy and unwittingly devotes herself to various progressive causes. From what I had seen of non-whites, beginning with my obsessed father libtard, it seemed safe to fear that, regardless of their skin color, today’s poor and oppressed were at great risk of to be persecutors even tomorrow, sooner, he told her. . He points out, with some unease, that the progressive platitudes of liberal friends on Twitter do not quite take into account, to use the example of the Arab Spring, the fact that some courageous protesters against tyranny in Tahrir Square could transform , if they had the opportunity, rapists. Rising living standards in India and China have created publics with strong ultranationalist and even xenophobic views on domestic and foreign policy. These public sentiments are beyond the capacity of their governments fully implement them, even if they possess some of these qualities. Across the Muslim world, democratic elections have repeatedly demonstrated that conservative religious parties enjoy broad mass support. Even in the little Asians countrieslike Sri Lanka and Myanmar, militarized and authoritarian politics that ignore liberal freedoms and trample on minority rights have proven popular. Countries that were once deeply poor and now feel somewhat stronger have shown potential flaws just as deep as the West whose central role in world affairs they are gradually supplanting.

Mishra’s work demonstrates that the fallibilities of audiences in Asian countries are less evidence of their own shortcomings than of the similarity of human behavior around the world.