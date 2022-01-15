Politics
The novel Run and Hide shows the pitfalls of the impending Asian century
Photo: Dominique Faget/AFP via Getty Images
After hundreds of years of domination by the West, the world is now ready to have a Asian century. After a long period of decline, demographic and economic trends indicate that Asia is regaining its historic role as a global center of economic growth as well as an incubator of political and social change. The particular character of the Asian century will therefore have many consequences for the peoples of the whole world. There are already strong signs, evident in the emergence of ethnonationalist, authoritarian and religious extremist politics across the continent, that Asia’s rise will be no less chaotic than that of the West before it.
Indian author Pankaj Mishra has devoted his career to analyzing the psychology of Asia’s rising masses, especially its young men. His latest work, a novel, Run and hide, is his most searing look at the subject to date. The book tells the story of three young Indian men, graduates of the most famous technical university in the country, who rose from poverty to wealth and fame in a few decades. It is a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of success in the developing world and a parable about the dark side of the Asian century or centuries to come.
In decades past, Asia’s iconic anti-colonial leaders, often educated in the West, tended overwhelmingly to the left. They fought against Western colonialism but espoused many ideas shared by Western liberals, including a belief in individual liberty, secularism, and universal human rights. It went without saying that they represented the opinions of a majority of their compatriots and that the nations they ruled, once rich and free, would be the bulwarks of liberalism. On a continent where Narendra Modi, Xi Jinping and Tayyip Erdogan are among the most popular leaders today, that assumption no longer holds water.
The book is a cautionary tale about the pitfalls of success in the developing world and a parable about the dark side of the Asian century or centuries to come.
The three men in Mishra’s novel, Virendra, Aseem, and the enigmatic main character, Arun, represent millions of Asians successfully emerging into a life free from material want but hurt by cultural loss and filled with insatiable new psychological desires. To varying degrees, the men attempt to trample on the past, to quote one of the characters’ favorite lines from VS Naipaul, leaving behind their ancient cultures. They embrace the unknown pleasures of wealth and travel, even as the slower rising masses in their own country turn to reaction. Humiliated by the explosion of inequality that newfound wealth like that of the protagonists has helped to create, most people channel their rage into supporting populist parties that promise revenge in their name against liberals and minorities.
In various ways, Mishra’s characters realize that they are unable to survive in the new world they inhabit. Having arrived at the top of the pyramid of Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, realizing their potential, they discover that the air up there is terribly thin. Their wealth and success lift them briefly before pushing them down a path of self-destruction.
Image: Courtesy of Farrar, Straus and Giroux
There is a political subtext of Mishra’s book which is very important for understanding politics in the developing world: Suffering does not necessarily ennoble. Peoples’ long-sublimated dark desires for material goods, recognition, sex, revenge often begin to erupt self-destructively within them as their material conditions improve.
In a passage from Run and Hide, Arun, raised by a poor and abusive father who now supports Modi, addresses the enthusiasms of a liberal friend who grew up wealthy and unwittingly devotes herself to various progressive causes. From what I had seen of non-whites, beginning with my obsessed father libtard, it seemed safe to fear that, regardless of their skin color, today’s poor and oppressed were at great risk of to be persecutors even tomorrow, sooner, he told her. . He points out, with some unease, that the progressive platitudes of liberal friends on Twitter do not quite take into account, to use the example of the Arab Spring, the fact that some courageous protesters against tyranny in Tahrir Square could transform , if they had the opportunity, rapists.
Rising living standards in India and China have created publics with strong ultranationalist and even xenophobic views on domestic and foreign policy. These public sentiments are beyond the capacity of their governments fully implement them, even if they possess some of these qualities. Across the Muslim world, democratic elections have repeatedly demonstrated that conservative religious parties enjoy broad mass support. Even in the little Asians countrieslike Sri Lanka and Myanmar, militarized and authoritarian politics that ignore liberal freedoms and trample on minority rights have proven popular. Countries that were once deeply poor and now feel somewhat stronger have shown potential flaws just as deep as the West whose central role in world affairs they are gradually supplanting.
Mishra’s work demonstrates that the fallibilities of audiences in Asian countries are less evidence of their own shortcomings than of the similarity of human behavior around the world.
If Asia’s massive political awakening revealed popular sentiments that turned out to be deeply anti-liberal, that does not make Asians so different from Westerners in their political evolution. Even as it became the wealthiest and most developed region in the world, in part through its ruthless colonial exploitation of Asia and Africa, Europe destroyed itself with two catastrophic world wars motivated by nationalism and sectarianism. Far-right parties are once again on the march across the continent as they channel popular unease among majority populations over identity and immigration. Donald Trump’s entire presidency, punctuated by a now infamous riot by his supporters on Capitol Hill, shows that the United States is deeply suffering from the same tendencies.
In this way, Mishra’s own work, including Run and Hide, demonstrates that the fallibilities of audiences in Asian countries are less evidence of their own shortcomings than of the similarity of human behavior and psychology across the world. If the Asian century symbolized by countries like India and China, not to mention Vietnam, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Turkey, Iran or Saudi Arabia, must be less exploitative than the Western-dominated order that preceded it will require the same scrutiny of the politics and social trends of emerging countries that we have become accustomed to giving to the West.
The 21st century will be Asian. For it to succeed, it will take a lot of painful criticism of the type that Mishra gives in her novel. The West should assert these assessments when warranted, for our own good but more importantly for theirs.
Sources
2/ https://theintercept.com/2022/01/15/asian-century-pankaj-mishra-run-and-hide/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]