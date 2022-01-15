The Justice and Unity Party is 23 years old. President Joko Widodo, Try Sutrisno and leaders of political parties were present





Media PATRIOT – Jakarta. NJIS Jan 15, 2022 The Justice and Unity Party (PKP) celebrates its 23rd anniversary at NJIS Kelapa Gadung Building in North Jakarta (Yakut) on Saturday Jan 15, 2022 with the attendance of President Joko Widodo, Sixth Vice President. is also the founder of the advisory board of PKP. and President, Try Sutrisno virtually and several high-ranking political parties. Party led by PKP General Manager Major General TNI Major (ret.) Dr H. Yussuf Solichien M, MBA, MSi, PhD. This institution has established itself as a shining house in the trades of fighters, warrior fishermen, warrior farmers, warrior workers, warrior entrepreneurs, warrior women, fighters and millennial fighters. people trust, is ready to rob Garuda Pancasila and the people of Indonesia, a great nation and a strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative Indonesian state in the international world. In his speech, Yussuf Solichien mentioned that for 23 years, the PKP has been moving forward throughout its history to work with other parts of the nation to build the beloved people and country of Indonesia. The PKP advances with determination, vigor and high spirit to uphold justice and preserve the unity of the nation. If Bung Kamo is the language of the people, Yussuf said, then PKP is the language of the little people. God bless if people trust the leadership of the PKP in this country, we will rob Garuda Pancasila to bring all the Indonesian people to the country and the Indonesian people who are bears, strong, prosperous, independent and authoritative in the international world , said Yussuf Solichien. It has been said. The PKP remains consistent as the patron and protector of Pancasila, the 1945 Constitution, the United States of the Republic of Indonesia and Bhinneka Tunggal Ika against all threats of national disintegration, terrorism, radicalism, intolerance, discrimination and factions. Pancasila with other ideologies,” Yussuf said again. PKP also reiterated its consistency as a conduit for TNI/Poll’s efforts and interests. the well-being of soldiers / his family and the well-being of retired soldiers. Later in his speech, Yussuf Solichien also expressed his highest appreciation for the government’s success in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic and its efforts to restore the national economy and continue accelerating economic growth. The PKP also congratulated President Jokow for the honor and award for leading the G20. It shows that Indonesia is a big and valuable country that is appreciated internationally. “We are very proud of this achievement.” he said. In addition to appreciating the government, the PKP has also acknowledged its concern over sexual violence against women. For this reason, the PKP also recognizes its concern about sexual violence against women. Therefore, the PKP called on the DPR and the government to immediately enact the Sexual Violence Offenses Act. “Those who have done so must be severely punished. If it is necessary to become a eunuch, his genitals must be cut off. says Yussuf Solichien Yussuf Solichien also talked about the fate, cries and powers of most people, such as fishermen, farmers, workers, businessmen, women, young people and millennials, even intellectuals who have still need the support and help of the PKP to improve their lot. The fishermen cried out because PP number 85/21 was granted for the PNBP regulation in the maritime and fishing sector, which imposes a PNPB fee on fishermen with fishing vessels over 5 GT. Although Law 17/2016 clearly states that fishermen with boats up to 10 GT and total tonnage up to 60 GT are classified as small fishermen who must be protected and authorized, Yussuf Solichien said. The chairman of the political party and a number of mass organizations such as NU, Muhammadiyah, LVRI, Pepabri, DHN-45, PPAD, PPAL, PPAU, PP Polri were also present at the commemoration of the 23rd anniversary of the PKP. , and others. (Irwan red) Punya akun DANA gak? Klik saja sekarang ada uang Rp.101 untuk 99 orang pertama KLIK DISINI DANA KAGET

