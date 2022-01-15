Wang Yi speaks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian_Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in the United States of America

On January 14, 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in Wuxi, Jiangsu Province. The two parties announced the launch of work to implement the comprehensive plan of cooperation between the two countries.

Wang Yi conveyed President Xi Jinping’s greetings to President Ebrahim Raisi. Wang Yi said that in the face of complex and serious challenges in the past year, China and Iran, under the leadership of the two heads of state, seized the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties as an opportunity to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and deepen political mutual trust, make new achievements in bilateral relations and write a new chapter in bilateral friendship. China is willing to work with Iran to fully implement the important consensus reached by the two heads of state, strengthen communication and coordinate actions, constantly enrich the connotations of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership and open a new 50-year period for development. bilateral relations.

According to Wang Yi, China and Iran have a long history of civilization and significant influence. The deepening of bilateral relations is in line with the traditional friendship between the two sides and the interests of the two peoples, is an integral part of the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership, and is conducive to maintaining peace and stability in the region and in the world in general. China will continue to make every effort to provide vaccines to Iran to help the country defeat the pandemic. China stands ready to strengthen communication with Iran to expand cooperation in various fields and take the China-Iran comprehensive strategic partnership to a new level.

Abdollahian conveyed President Raisi’s sincere greetings to President Xi Jinping. On behalf of President Raisi, Abdollahian said Iran firmly supports China in safeguarding its core interests, firmly pursues the one-China principle, and highly appreciates and will actively participate in the Belt and Road cooperation. the road”. Abdollahian said developing relations with China is a decision taken by Iran’s top leadership. Iran praises the celebration of the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations and the signing of the comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries last year, and thanks China for providing strong support to Iran in its fight against the pandemic. Iran is firmly committed to promoting Iran-China cooperation, looks forward to learning from China’s advanced technology and development experience, and stands ready to be a trustworthy partner, to long term and reliable from China. Iran firmly supports China in successfully hosting the Beijing Winter Olympics, and will actively attend the opening ceremony and compete.

The two sides jointly announced the start of work on implementing the 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan between the two countries and held in-depth discussions in this regard. The two sides agreed to strengthen cooperation in the areas of energy, infrastructure, production capacity, science and technology, medicine and health care, expand cooperation in areas of agriculture, fisheries and cybersecurity, as well as tripartite cooperation, to deepen cultural and people-to-people exchanges such as education, film and personnel training, so as to achieve results more tangible cooperation.

Wang Yi said China firmly opposes unilateral illegal sanctions against Iran, political manipulation on human rights and other issues, and gross interference in Iran’s internal affairs. Iran and other countries in the region. China is willing to work with Iran to continue to firmly support each other in upholding each other’s core interests, to carry high the banner of multilateralism, to oppose hegemonism and power politics, to to respect the fundamental norms governing international relations and to safeguard international equity and justice. Abdollahian appreciates China’s sense of responsibility as a great country and its diplomatic wisdom in international affairs, saying Iran is ready to jointly oppose intimidation and unilateral sanctions, and safeguard human rights. and legitimate interests of both parties.

The two sides exchanged views on Iran’s nuclear situation. According to Wang Yi, the ins and outs of the Iranian nuclear issue are obvious. The United States single-handedly caused the current predicament by unilaterally withdrawing from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), so it should take primary responsibility and fix its mistakes as soon as possible. China will firmly support the process of negotiations on resuming compliance with the JCPOA and continue to constructively participate in the follow-up negotiations. China hopes all parties will overcome the difficulties, work in the same direction and stick to pushing forward the process of political and diplomatic settlement. Abdollahian said Iran remains committed to reaching a set of stable safeguards agreements through serious negotiations, appreciates China’s constructive role and stands ready to maintain close communication with China.

The two sides also exchanged views on the situation in the Middle East and the Afghan issue, among others. The Chinese side proposes the establishment of a multilateral dialogue platform for the Gulf as soon as possible to discuss the security issues of regional countries, starting with a political settlement of the Yemen issue, to improve relations between all parties, to take it in hand and to promote regional peace and stability. The Iranian side has expressed its willingness to actively improve relations with Saudi Arabia and other Gulf countries, and also hopes to advance issues such as the one related to Yemen on the path of political settlement as soon as possible.