Another PTI MP goes wild in National Assembly – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: A day after Defense Minister Pervez Khattak took a defiant stance against Prime Minister Imran Khan, another Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader attacked the government on the prosecution of the National Assembly for ignoring Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and demanding that key cabinet members, including the PM himself, be placed on the Exit Control List (ECL).

The members occupying the front three rows are the main culprits for the chaos in the country, so put their names on ECL and Pakistan will survive, Noor Alam Khan said on Friday, pointing to the front rows of the Treasury benches, where the Prime Minister Khan also sits as head of the household.

Like the defense minister a day earlier, the ruling MNA party also raised the issue of a ban on new gas connections to KP, particularly in the provincial capital of Peshawar.

It looks like Peshawar is not a district in this country but Mianwali and Swat are, the NA-27 MP said as he compared his home town to the prime ministers’ constituency.

He said his constituents were among those who had been deprived of basic amenities such as gas and electricity. In our neighborhoods, there is neither gas nor electricity, he says.

Peshawar MP Noor Alam Khan calls for government MPs including PM to be placed on ECL

Without naming anyone in the government, Mr. Alam asked the leaders to come out of their luxurious cocoons and take into account the miseries of the people. Please get out of your plane, land cruisers and BMWs and see the [miserable] condition of the people, he said.

Meanwhile, the opposition claimed that the ruling PTI was facing disintegration within its ranks. The process of collapse within the PTI has begun, Ahsan Iqbal, leader of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), said in a television interview on Friday.

The vocal Peshawar PTI leader made remarks similar to what Defense Minister Pervez Khattak reportedly said at a meeting of the ruling Alliances parliamentary party on Thursday when he said: Am I not Pakistani, am I here just to vote?

Interestingly, the Minister of Defense had claimed that the people of KP were not even benefiting from basic facilities and that a ban had been imposed on new gas connections in the province. He had also warned that he would not vote for the PM if the problems of his province were not solved. At this, Prime Minister Khan reportedly asked Mr Khattak not to blackmail him.

On Friday, another PTI leader, Sher Akbar Khan of Buner, raised the issue of overcharging and demanded the removal of fuel adjustment charges in Malakand division. He said the former tribal areas and the division of Malakand had been declared free zones but the inhabitants of these areas were subject to several different taxes.

North Waziristan MP Mohsin Dawar said people in his constituency and many nearby areas were crying out for gas, but the government was being misled by the government on the amount of gas given to the KP.

He claimed that the gas produced in KP province was not supplied to its people, but rather to citizens of other parts of the country.

Bill Bulldozer

On Friday, the opposition continued to criticize the NA government for what it called the bulldozer of key bills, the Supplementary Finance Bill 2022 and the State Bank of Pakistan Bill ( amendment).

[The PM] claimed he would make $200 billion and he would throw it in the face of [foreign] lenders, but you threw the whole state bank in their face,” said PML-N stalwart Khawaja Asif.

He said National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaisar showed extreme bias in the chamber on Thursday when major bills were bulldozed. We have not seen such an attitude from the president and vice president in 50 years of constitutional history, he added.

PPP’s Shazia Marri said the government had imposed Rs 350 billion in new taxes on the people who were already crushed under the weight of an unprecedented price hike.

To this, Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Mohammad Khan said the bills passed by the NA on Thursday had not been bulldozed as they had already been debated in the relevant standing committees.

Vice President Qasim Suri, who chaired the session, adjourned the chamber until 4 p.m. Monday.

Posted in Dawn, January 15, 2022

