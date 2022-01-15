Inaugurating IBL 2022, Minister of Youth and Sports Amali sends warm greetings to President Joko Widodo





Jakarta: The Minister of Youth and Sports of the Republic of Indonesia (Menpora RI) Zainudin Amali has officially opened the highest competition of the Indonesian Basketball League or the Indonesian Basketball League (IBL) 2022 at Bung Karno Basketball Hall, Jakarta on Saturday (15/1). On this occasion, Menpora Amali conveyed the warm greetings of President Joko Widodo, who was unable to attend in person. Apologies were conveyed by the Minister of Youth and Sports Amali during this opening ceremony. “My presence represents Mr. President Joko Widodo, for this I convey warm greetings from Mr. President Joko Widodo. At the same time, I apologize as the President cannot attend the IBL 2022 competition in person,” said Menpora Amali, beginning her speech. Menpora Amali recalled the fate of sports competitions in the country at the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. At that time, all sports championships had to be stopped due to the pandemic. “It’s not like 2020 when we decided that IBL competition had to stop because of the pandemic. We have to stop all competitions, be it football, basketball and others,” the minister said. Youth and Sports Amali. Over time, the situation of the Covid-19 pandemic began to be brought under control, which was followed by the respect of the community in the implementation of health protocols. This gives hope to a number of sporting activities, including basketball. “Now we are starting to organize several matches or competitions again, including basketball. Now, for this, the public will be present, but in a limited way,” explained Menpora Amali. Besides, Mempora Amali expressed his gratitude to Perbasi and the organizers of the basketball competition who worked hard to bring IBL back. “Thank you to Perbasi and to the ranks and organizers of the competition. Thanks also to the health workers who have struggled to deal with the pandemic. I hope that all will continue to respect the health protocols”, explained Menpora Amali . Menpora Amali attended the opening match between the Wes Bandits Solo Combiphar Solo vs. RANS PIK Basketball team. Then continued the duel Pelita Jaya vs Satria Muda. Also present were Acting Sesmenpora Jonni Mardizal, Sports Performance Enhancement Deputy of the Ministry of Youth and Sports Chandra Bhakti, Central KONI General President Marciano Norman, NOC Indonesia General President Raja Sapta Oktohari, and a number of ‘other officials.(jef)

