Xi Jinping stresses national security as he prepares for third term in power

Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for greater efforts to safeguard the country’s political security and social stability ahead of an unprecedented third term this year. In instructions to the ruling Chinese Communist Party’s Political and Legal Working Committee, Xi said efforts should be made to ensure fair access to justice for all, state media Xinhua reported on Saturday. Xi Jinping stressed that political and legal work should adhere to the absolute leadership of the party and draw wisdom and strength from the party’s age-old struggle. and measurements. He also stressed the need to deepen the comprehensive reform of political and legal work and consolidate the achievements of the training of frontline cadres. Party committees at all levels should promptly investigate and resolve outstanding issues that restrict political and legal work, and assist political and legal bodies to perform their duties in accordance with law. It is necessary to provide a solid guarantee to promote the building of a “peaceful China” and advance the rule of law to a higher level, and take solid steps to meet the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China. Xi, 68, will complete his second five-year term as Communist Party general secretary this year. He is widely expected to complete an unprecedented third term, possibly even after the five-year party congress scheduled for the middle of this year, and be re-elected as state president and party secretary. . Powerful Central Military Commission (CMC). All of his predecessors, including Hu Jintao, who handed over the reins to Xi Jinping in 2012, retired after two terms, a convention widely followed to encourage the new collective leadership of the party. A major constitutional amendment in 2018 removed the two-term limit for the president, allowing Xi to remain in office. Xi Jinping’s bridge to remain general secretary of the Communist Party was cleared at last year’s party plenary session, a powerful secret party meeting, as he continues to hold power, possibly for life . Politically, the meeting was significant for Xi, who in his last nine years in power has become the most powerful leader since party founder Mao Zedong. In 2016, he was also named the main party leader, a status enjoyed by Mao Zedong. (Only the title and images in this report may have been edited by Business Standards staff; the rest of the content was automatically generated from the syndicated feed.)

