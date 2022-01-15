Connect with us

Politics

Business News | Stock and Equity Market News | Financial News

Published

4 mins ago

on

By

 















Money control

Moneycontrol PRO






Moneycontrol PRO

















The program for Advanced Chemistry Cell as well as the PLI program for the automotive sector and FAME will enable India to move to an environmentally cleaner, sustainable, advanced and more efficient electric vehicle-based system.

RIL, Hyundai and Mahindra unit among 10 companies to bid on PLI program for ACC battery storage


New trends

Videos: Huge volcanic eruption triggers tsunami in Tonga, alarm sounds in South Pacific



Last namePriceChange% changes
ntpc135.350.400.3
Sbi508.35-3.00-0.59
Nhpc31.20-0.50-1.58
Indiabulls Hsg221.701.150.52

Forum

Forum

YOUR OPINION

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

Which of these youngsters will score the most runs this ipl?

COMMENTS

Thank you for voting