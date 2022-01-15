Trump to gather worshipers in Arizona





Florence (US) (AFP) Thousands of Donald Trump supporters gathered in a field in Arizona on Saturday ahead of a rally where he is expected to repeat his baseless claims that the US presidential election was stolen from him.

Some of the worshipers arrived in the area days in advance from as far away as Florida or Texas, with the first person joining the line at 10 p.m. Friday.

Flags proclaiming ‘Trump 2020’ and ‘Trump 2024’ fluttered in the desert wind as chants of ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ erupted from cheery supporters, many of whom were in a party mood .

The slogan has become code in right-wing circles after a reporter confused anti-Joe Biden chants.

“It’s just a party vibe,” said Jonathan Riches, who was attending his 40th Trump rally.

“It’s almost like a Woodstock MAGA. It’s patriots from across the country coming together for the greater good of this country. We love our president.”

Many Donald Trump supporters gathered for a rally hosted by the former US president in Florence, Arizona, carried signs proclaiming “Trump 2020” and “Trump 2024”. Robyn Beck AFP

Jennifer Winterbauer, who was waiting at the front of the line, said she came to hear “the truth” from Trump.

“He always gives the truth about everything. The economy, the state of the world, the United States.”

“Great Crowds”

Trump has scrapped a promised press conference on January 6 – the anniversary of his supporters’ invasion of the Capitol – and the rally is his first outing to a large crowd since October.

“Many topics will be covered,” he said in a statement on Friday, “including the rigged 2020 presidential election, the false big lie, the corrupt LameStream media, the disaster in Afghanistan, inflation, the sudden disrespect for our nation and its leaders, and much more.

“Large crowds will also be covered on TV. See you Saturday night!”

The rally, on farmland 60 miles (100 kilometers) from Phoenix, is expected to feature a group of Republicans who have echoed unsubstantiated claims that the 2020 election was rigged.

They include Kari Lake, whom Trump endorsed for Arizona governor in this year’s race. She previously said she wouldn’t have certified Biden’s victory had she been in office at the time.

Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow, which spent millions of dollars trying to overturn the election, is also expected to appear.

Trump is expected to repeat a familiar litany of complaints at the rally in Florence, Arizona MANDEL NGAN AFP/File

Trump, who lost his Twitter megaphone over his claims on the poll, has been a much more low-key presence in American politics since leaving office.

But he still looms large in the Republican Party, where adhering to his theories — or at least not publicly denying them — is often vital to the survival of members of Congress and state legislatures.

Florence’s rally participation will be closely watched as a gauge of how much power it still wields with the base.

Prior to his election victory in 2016, and throughout his presidency, tens of thousands of supporters flocked to hear him speak.

But the crowds have since dwindled.

Some Covid-19 precautions

Trump has largely avoided many mainstream media outlets since leaving office.

But last week he ventured to National Public Radio (NPR), where he said he was recommending people get vaccinated against Covid-19 – a hot issue in the United States, where reluctance to vaccination is widespread.

The rally in Arizona will be former President Donald Trump’s first outing to a large crowd since October Robyn Beck AFP

He then cut the interview short when challenged over his allegations of voter fraud.

There were almost no masks or other anti-Covid-19 precautions in evidence among the crowds in Florence, despite the wave of the Omicron variant sweeping the United States.

Nationwide, more than 750,000 people a day test positive for the disease.

While some supporters interviewed by AFP said they had been vaccinated, others were wary of the vaccine.

The rally comes 24 hours after pro-Trump TV station OAN was dumped by its main distributor.

The former president had repeatedly directed his fans to the conspiracy theory outlet, which hopes to take a slice of the right-wing viewership market dominated by Fox News.

The event also comes after the founder of the far-right Oath Keepers — a pro-Trump militia — and 10 others were charged with seditious conspiracy for their role in the Jan. 6 assault on the Capitol.

AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20220115-trump-to-rally-faithful-in-arizona-1 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos