The Tories could oust Boris Johnson over Partygate

After a week of new revelations about his government’s conduct during the pandemic, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks set to lose his party’s support amid dismal polls and public anger.

The latest revelations that Johnson attended a garden party with around 30 guests at 10 Downing Street in May 2020, and members of his staff gathered to wine hour fridays regularly during the pandemic are just the latest in a series of alleged breaches of Covid-19 lockdown protocols by Johnson and members of his government.

Johnson apologized to MPs this week for flouting lockdown rules, and his administration is already facing an investigation by a senior official in several other instances in which Johnson or members of his staff gathered socially, potentially breaking the law.

The latest revelations, including the May 2020 party, which Johnson said he believed was a work event in the garden of the Prime Ministers’ residence and offices at 10 Downing Street might turn out too much for a nation exhausted by nearly two years of lockdowns, especially after those rules prevented many Britons from watching loved ones die of Covid-19, or mourning those losses with family and friends.

Previous reports of a December 2020 Christmas party at 10 Downing Street put Johnson in the hot seat last month, and other alleged breaches of Britain’s Covid-19 protocols have only heightened his political danger.

A recent YouGov poll shows that 40% of people who voted for the Conservatives to elect Johnson in 2019 now think he should step down; of the general population, 63% think it should.

This week’s scandals could push Johnson’s government over the edge

My apologies this week to Parliament and the Queen by Johnson and 10 Downing Street respectively have so far done little to quell public anger after nearly two years of the pandemic and the Johnson governments often confusing management of Covid-19. A recent effort by the Johnsons government to stop the spread of the omicron variant requiring proof of vaccination to enter social gathering spaces like nightclubs also caused many conservative lawmakers to distance themselves from him even before the scandal–has been driving pile-on in recent days, potentially depriving Johnson of the support he needs to avoid a vote of no confidence.

The UK has dealt with restrictions causing whiplash, blockages, systems, plans and levels as the government tried to deal with the Covid-19 crisis. Like former President Donald Trump, Johnson has been critical for wait too long to introduce lockdown measures and over-promising about nations’ ability to contain the virus. The four UK countries of England, Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales all have different rules, and England recently adopted stricter measures due to the increased transmissibility of the omicron variant and the pressure projected on the National Health Service.

Even very public scandals and very public dissatisfaction with the fallout from Covid-19 may not be enough to topple Johnson, who survived a series of missteps even before the Covid-19 crisis, including corruption allegations for trading political promises to a donor for money to redecorate his apartment and lies about the money saved from Brexit funding for the NHS.

However, the Conservatives and Johnson himself are falling in the opinion polls. A recent YouGov poll found 72 per cent of Britons have an unfavorable opinion of Johnson away from his landslide victory in 2019.

A recent survey by British pollster Savanta ComRes also showed that Labor had gained 10 points against the Conservative Party, giving Labor its largest projected share of the vote since 2013. This adds to other worrying signs for Johnson’s Conservative Party: in December, the elections of North Shropshire, England, the Conservatives lost a seat they had held for a century to a Liberal Democrat politician, Helen Morgan. His victory was widely seen as a blow to the Johnson government, particularly after former MP Owen Paterson resigned in November for breaching ethics despite Johnson’s attempts to keep him in office.

What’s next for the Johnsons government?

While 10 Downing Street urged Tory lawmakers to wait for the results of Grays’ inquiry before deciding on a vote of no confidence, with those results not expected until next week at the earliest. Johnson, however, is already facing calls to step down, which could come sooner rather than later.

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross has been at the forefront of calls for Johnson to resign, saying he had a difficult conversation with Johnson on Wednesday following question period and Johnson’s apology, according to the BBC. Ross has indicated that he will formally request a vote of no confidence from Johnson.

Other Tory MPs have also called on Johnson to step down, but a vote of no confidence requires at least 54 party members to formally request the vote by sending official letters to a parliamentary group called the 1922 Committee.

That threshold has not been crossed so far, but as MPs meet their constituents this weekend, others may request it. As the BBC Lauren Kuenssberg reported Friday, deputies have already received outraged phone calls and emails from people in their districts, calling for Johnson’s resignation. Given the vocal discontent, it could all be over on Monday, an unnamed senior MP told Kuenssberg.

Labor leader Keir Starmer, Johnson’s main opponent, also pressured Johnson to to resign.

While the Conservatives are given the chance to hold a vote of no confidence, that doesn’t mean Johnson is automatically out. In addition to having obtained 54 letters asking for a vote of no confidence, a majority of Conservative MPs 360 ago would need to vote to find another leader, according to the New York Times. However, the number of letters requesting a vote of no confidence is kept secret until the threshold of 54 requests is reached.

If Johnson is expelled for his handling of the pandemic, he won’t be the first; Dominique Cummings, a former chief adviser to Johnson, was fired in November 2020 after disagreeing with Johnson over his handling of the pandemic. Allegra Stratton, the former publicist, quit in December after a video showed her joking at one of the Christmas parties held under lockdown, and former health secretary Matt Hancock quit after video showing him breaking social distancing rules while engaging in an extramarital affair with a colleague surfaced in July.

But Johnson is not likely to give up easily, the BBC Kuenssberg writes, and this is far from the first scandal he has faced. While the public outcry is significant, the Johnsons party is not yet aligned on what should come next and regardless of the outcome of the Grays report, getting rid of Johnson may be an uphill battle without a determined effort from his party. government, a cabinet minister told the BBC, especially as he seems determined to stay put.

It is very difficult to get rid of a leader who does not want to leave, they said.