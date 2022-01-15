Is Boris Johnson about to fall?





British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under fire after hosting several parties in Downing Street ahead of Prince Philips’ funeral last spring. Johnson issued an apology on Friday as outrage swirls around his lockdown-defying duties. Johnson’s office held farewell parties for two staff members on April 16, 2021 the day before Prince Philips’ funeral. Jamie Davies, the prime minister’s spokesman, said Johnson and his team are aware the parties have drawn significant public anger. It is deeply regrettable that it has taken the Palace at a time of national mourning and that No 10 has apologized to the Palace, he said, referring to Johnsons 10 Downing St. office. Johnson’s team claims that Johnson himself was not present on April 16 and did not even know such parties were taking place. Despite this, news of these rallies dealt a heavy blow to Johnson’s standing in the British government. Johnson issued an apology earlier this week for attending a Downing St. party in May 2020, a time during which the UK imposed lockdown measures. Although Johnson and his team tried to get out of the scandal, many prominent members of the British Conservative Party called on him to resign. Boris Johnson slammed for parties ahead of Prince Philips funeral The combination of lockdown-defying hubris and apparent disrespect for the Royal Family’s grief has created the perfect storm for opponents of the Prime Minister. A spokesperson for Johnson said it was deeply regrettable that it came at a time of national mourning. Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh and husband of Queen Elizabeth II of England, died on the morning of April 9, 2021 at the age of 99 at Windsor Castle. Prince Philips’ marriage to Queen Elizabeth, which lasted 74 years, was the longest marriage of any member of the British royal family in history. Born on the island of Corfu into the royal family of Greece and Denmark, the prince experienced little constant upheaval as a child, when in the aftermath of the chaos that ensued from the disaster in Asia Minor, his father, Prince Andrew of Greece, was forced into exile. Philip himself had to be expelled from the country hidden in an orange crate for security reasons, which led to many years of great hardship in his life. His mother, Princess Alice, who was Queen Victoria’s great-granddaughter, was born at Windsor Castle on February 25, 1885. Her father was Prince Louis of Battenberg and her mother was Princess Victoria of Hesse and of the Rhine. In 1903 Alice married Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark (known as Andrea within the family), the fourth son of King George I of Greece and Olga Constantinovna of Russia. The couple settled in Greece and had five children. After World War I and the 1920 referendum, Constantine I returned to Greece after self-imposed exile in Switzerland with the rest of the royal family. In June 1921, Princess Alice had Prince Philip, her fifth child, in Corfu.

