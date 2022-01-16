Sarawak will benefit from Indonesia’s last green industrial zone





KUCHING (January 16): Sarawak will benefit from Indonesia’s latest new industrial park in Borneo, which officials say aims to use hydropower for factories producing items such as semiconductors, lithium-ion batteries, solar panels and aluminum products. Located in North Kalimantan province, the estate will span 30,000 hectares (74,132 acres) and will include investments from China and the United Arab Emirates, President Joko Widodo said at a groundbreaking ceremony on December 21, 2021. “Indonesia’s economic transformation starts here where we will manage our natural resources from upstream to downstream to create massive availability of jobs,” Jokowi said during a broadcast event. Indonesia’s president said he wants to build manufacturing industries to take advantage of Indonesia’s rich natural resources such as nickel, bauxite and copper so the country can move up the value chain and not just export materials raw. Sarawak Business Federation Secretary General Jonathan Chai said Sarawak, being Kalimantan’s closest neighbor, would receive huge economic benefits from Indonesia’s plan to move its capital from Jakarta to Kalimantan. “Sarawak could benefit directly through the abundant supply of clean energy, niche tourism and fast moving consumer goods (FMCG) with improved connectivity and road infrastructure,” he said. said when contacted by the sunday post. “Clean energy supply will be one of the developments to highlight as Indonesian President Joko Widodo plans to switch from fossil fuel to clean energy. “This is an opportunity for Sarawak to offer and showcase its clean energy expertise similar to what it has done with Bakun and other hydropower plants.” “Sarawak Housing and Property Developers Association (Sheda) Chairman Sim Kiang Chiok believed that Indonesia’s huge investment would eventually trickle down to neighboring countries and Bimp-eaga countries, including Sarawak. . They will have to temporarily supply themselves with energy, such as electricity, raw materials for their factories and the market for their finished products. “As Indonesia puts more emphasis on green energy, how do you think Sarawakian companies are doing on this, and what should we do to catch up? Going green is the way to move forward in all areas of our lives, including the way we work,” Sim enthused to the Sunday Post. President de Sheda saw that most countries made commitments at the UN Climate Change COP26 recently in Scotland to reduce global warming. Coincidentally, SBF’s Chai noted that Sarawak is also moving in the same direction as its Indonesian counterpart in going green. “In fact, environmental sustainability is one of the key strategies in our post-Covid-19 2030 development strategies to grow our economy and it would be further enhanced through the development of the Sarawak Sustainable Environment Blueprint,” he said. he adds. “The master plan would cover both green and blue economy initiatives such as climate action, forestry, finance, water and land use, as well as green cities and mobility. “With the similar vision of environmental sustainability in the development of the economy as envisioned by the two leaders, perhaps we could complement each other by exploring business opportunities and intensifying mutual cooperation in the development of the economy. “green” in Borneo. Facebook

