Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration starts on mygov.in – details





Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration begins on mygov.in | Photo credit: representative image Highlights Pariksha Pe Charcha is an annual event where PM Modi and students discuss exam stress and how to deal with it This year, the Prime Minister also urged parents and teachers to participate and share their questions. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged students, parents and teachers to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha, PPC 2022. PPC is an event where PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and answers their questions regarding the exam stress and other related issues. Pariksha Pe Charcha is organized every year, interested students, parents and teachers can register for the event by clicking on here. PM Modi tweeted about the event to urge students, parents and teachers to have a conversation and talk about ‘stress-free’ exams to support our ‘Exam Warriors’. How to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022 – Visit the official CPC 2022 page (ppc link) Click on the ‘Participate now‘ button. Register in the appropriate category – Student/Parent/Teacher Students can submit their answers to any of the themes proposed to them for the competition. Only students in grades 9 to 12 can participate in PPC 2022 Apart from the competition, students can also submit a question to Hon’ble Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters. Parents and teachers can also participate and submit their applications for online activities designed exclusively for them. Winners selected in the MyGov competitions will be awarded PPC 2022 gift kits by the Ministry of Education. Last year, Pariksha Pe Charcha was held on April 7. The date and time for PPC 2022 has yet to be announced. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 took place on April 7th. the date for this year’s PPC has yet to be announced. Pariksha Pe Charcha according to PM Modi is a “fantastic learning” as it allows him to interact with the country’s youth on a one-to-one basis which fosters a better understanding of the issues they face. In PPC 2021, PM Modi emphasized reducing pressure on students, especially pressure from parents and teachers. “If we decrease the pressure on the students, the fear of exams will decrease and the students will be able to concentrate better.” He stressed the need to create a healthy environment for students The deadline to register for Pariksha Pe Charcha is January 20, 2022. Interested students, parents and teachers are invited to visit the Official CPP 2022 website for more information.

