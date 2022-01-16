In fact, every bad Democratic move is Trump’s fault!





If Donald Trump didn’t exist, corrupt Democrats would have had to invent him.

After a year away, he remains the Great Satan, the worst person in the world, forever responsible for everything that happens to them, including getting their hands stuck in the cookie tin.

Just ask Marilyn Mosby, the newly indicted prosecutor from Baltimore, the pride of Dorchester and METCO graduate of Dover-Sherborn High School and Boston College Law School.

She was just charged by a federal grand jury with perjury and lying on bank loan applications for her two vacation properties in Florida.

The crusading prosecutor was charged with allegedly lying about a lien the IRS placed on his property for $45,022 in unpaid taxes. (Catch me if you’ve ever heard this one about a Democratic politician.)

She is also accused of falsely certifying that the recent virus caused her financial damage, which allowed her to dip into her retirement funds without penalty. In fact, when she claimed hardship in 2020, under oath, she pocketed $247,955.58, which is up from the $238,772.04 she took in 2019.

It’s a federal rap, and the US attorney is a black Democrat, a former lawmaker from Maryland who works for a rabid Democratic supporter named Merrick Garland, who works for Dementia Joe Biden, who is a Democrat.

But guess who this loyal Democrat blames for her alleged sticky fingers?

Donald Trump called for my prosecution several years ago, she thundered Friday, and I hit back at his administration.

Eh? Madam, are you saying that the same DOJ who spent years trying to indict POTUS on totally bogus charges has now indicted you at the behest of this same guy the G-men were willing to commit crimes in order to drag him to prison?

Is there anything Donald Trump can’t do? Is there a bad act anywhere and anytime that can’t be blamed on Orange Man Bad?

The background to this latest outburst of Trump Derangement Syndrome dates back to 2015 (before Trump became President). A black drug dealer named Freddie Gray has died in Baltimore police custody after being injured in a city van that was taking him to jail after his last arrest.

There was ample evidence that Gray had injured himself, but after the traditional community festival of looting, shooting and arson, Mosby sensed a political opportunity. She cried out for police brutality and charged six city cops, including three blacks and a woman.

It was an outrageous overreach, and after her initial lawsuits were dismissed by the court, she dropped all charges. The cops have all returned to their posts.

It happened in 2016. Candidate Trump was campaigning at one of his golf clubs in Florida and a reporter asked him about the big story the day Mosbys framed the work on cops getting swept away. ‘collapse.

I think she should continue on her own, Trump said. And that was it. He answered a question.

And now, nearly six years later, she blames Trump for his indictment by fellow black Democrats.

After Trump, she blamed the Republican Governor (whom Trump hates). Then she attacked the Fraternal Order of Police (for opposing the attempt to frame their members).

And naturally, the right-wing media had to be mentioned. She threw away all the cliches from the Democratic playbook about frivolous accusations, death threats, expensive legal bills, 24-hour security, and the like. etc

Victim, your name is Marilyn Mosby.

I fought back, she continued, against the same US law firm that is indicting me now when they warned me not to charge the police in the Freddie Gray case.

So in 2015, Obama’s Justice Department warned her not to charge innocent cops? How dare they! Her fellow black Democrats were after her in 2015, and they are still after her today.

How on earth does Donald Trump continue to use Democrats to further his vast right-wing conspiracies?

It wouldn’t be a proper clown car, however, without an appearance from Kamala Harris. So here’s what the indicted state’s attorney had to say about her best friend Cacklin Kamala.

There would be no Marilyn Mosby without Kamala Harris. When I was appointed as a prosecutor, Kamala was my inspiration.

You can’t make this stuff up.

On a personal note, Mosby continued, she inspired black women like me to run for office.

Kamala even hosted a fundraiser for the dodgy Dorchester Democrat in 2017, when she foresightedly said Mosby needed re-election not just to get convictions, but to have convictions.

Convictions. Indeed.

Given her local origin, Marilyn Mosby’s glitzy saga wouldn’t be complete without a slobbery puff or two from the Boston Globe.

The title of this three-line hagiography from 2015 was that Baltimore prosecutors’ enthusiasm for justice began in Boston.

Her mother, a former Boston police officer who, according to the Globe, gave birth to Marilyn when she was 17, was brought on stage to gush I can’t help but cry with pride. She is a hero not only to me but, right now, to the world.

You could say that Marilyn Mosby is a bigger role model for the community than, pick a name, Dianne Wilkerson. Maybe even taller than Monica Cannon-Grant, and you get no higher than in the Globe pantheon than Mrs. Clark Grant, and when’s her next court appearance, by the way?

One of the Globe’s elite scribes tracked down a cousin of Marilyn’s named Poncho Kincade, who said he was shaving when he heard on the radio that she had charged those six innocent cops.

I was like, Oh my God. Everyone who knows her is so proud.

Curiously, the Globe released no statement yesterday from mum or Poncho about how proud they feel for their darling Marilyn.

When the Globe finally gives an update on their heroine, I hope they ask her loved ones how this zest of justice is working for Marilyn now.

Ask a friend. He lives at a place called Mar-a-Lago.

