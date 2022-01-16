The Prabowo-Jokowi duo is pushing for 2024, what does Gerindra say?





Jakarta – Joint Secretariat Group (Secretary) Prabowo–Jokowi declared his support for Prabowo Subianto-Joko Widodo (Jokowi) to stand in the presidential election of 2024. Gerindra considers declaration as a form of aspiration regulated by the constitution. “We don’t know who are those who declared Prabowo-

the Jokowis. But we cannot prohibit people from expressing their aspirations because it is their constitutional right,” said Gerindra vice-president Habiburokhman, contacted, Saturday (15/1/2022). Habiburokhman said Gerindra herself has yet to take a stand and determine who will be Prabowo’s running mate in the 2024 presidential election. He said Gerindra needs to pay close attention to the political dynamics that occur around 2024 . “We have not been able to determine a position regarding the vice-presidential candidate who will accompany Pak Prabowo in 2024. Officially, it is possible to determine the position before 2024 because we have to be careful of the political dynamics that occur “, did he declare. noted. Habiburokhman further said that Gerindra chose to focus on maximizing the performance of Prabowo, who is currently Defense Minister (Menhan). He believes that if Prabowo’s performance in government is good, it will not be difficult for Prabowo to win in the next presidential election. “Currently we prefer to maximize the work of Pak Prabowo as Defense Minister, if he succeeds in performing his duties, God willing, it will not be difficult to win in 2024,” he said. -he adds. Earlier, the statement was conveyed by Secretary Prabowo-Jokowi in a written statement on Saturday (1/15).

They want Prabowo-Jokowi to pursue the development of Indonesia. “Encouraging Prabowo Subianto as presidential candidate and Joko Widodo as vice presidential candidate under Forward Indonesia Cabinet Volume II to stand in the 2024 general election,” the statement read. Prabowo-Jokowi secretariat in a written statement. Read the full news on the next page Also watch: The story of a disabled street vendor, glittering at a swimming lane [Gambas:Video 20detik]

