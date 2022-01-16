SP leader convicted for blacking out images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath





Uttar Pradesh police have accused a former Samajwadi party MP and others of defacing the faces of the prime minister and chief minister on a picket fence in Bareilly district and writing remarks there derogatory.

Ataur Rehman, a possible PS candidate from the Baheri headquarters in Bareilly, and his co-defendants were accused of causing riots, among other sections of the IPC. The SP said the case was bogus and that Rehman was not even present at the scene as he had been in Lucknow since January 10. Baheri circle officer Ajay Kumar said authorities were investigating the case. The palisade has been removed from the area, he said, adding that no one has been arrested. Police said local resident Satish Rathor complained to them that SP workers led by Rehman defaced and damaged the palisade erected at the Narayan Nagla crossing point in Baheri on Friday. Rathor, according to police, also said SP members threatened local residents when they tried to intervene. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR against Rehman, the village of Narayan Nagla, Pradhan Nabi Ahmed, his son Nafees, as well as about ten unidentified people. They were sentenced under IPC sections including 153 (gratuitous provocation with intent to cause a riot), 427 (mischief causing damage in the amount of fifty rupees), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 504 (intentional insult to cause a violation peace), said a police officer. When contacted, SP leader of Bareilly districts, Agam Maurya, said the case was wrongly filed to damage the reputation of the party and its workers. Ataur Rehman has been in Lucknow since January 10, so there is no way he is involved or provoking anyone for such a thing. Rehman is also in line for the Baheri Assembly ticket, Maurya said. Rehman won the 2002 and 2012 assembly elections on the SP ticket from the seat of Baheri.

