Opinion: ‘Partygate’ set to prove fatal for malevolent rider Boris Johnson

OPINION:

I tried to imagine how I would have felt if I had still worked at 10 Downing Street, if I had been invited to the now infamous garden party in May 2020. Within minutes I was

pretty sure someone on my team would have burst out in disbelief upon receiving a “BYOB” invite, while other citizens were being ordered to cower at home. The fact that only around 40 guests attended a party planned for 100 people suggests that many of his aides had more decency and better judgment than the prime minister.

Downing Street is a cramped house without air conditioning. It would have been sweltering on May 20 and I expected the staff to take breaks in the garden. But upon receiving the email about a party, one of us would surely have asked Martin Reynolds, the principal private secretary who sent it, what the hell our dear boss thought he was doing. Because it is inconceivable that an e-mail from the official in this role was not sent at the direct request of the Prime Minister. This is how it works.

Does “partygate” really line up with the ERM crisis or the war in Iraq, episodes which ultimately contributed to bringing down, respectively, John Major and Tony Blair? Many voters think all politicians are hypocrites, and Johnson is banking on Sue Gray, the senior official investigating the case, unable to refute her claim that he thought the May 20 event was a “job”.

But as the parties mount, including the latest confirmation of a boozy start in 2021, they are set to prove fatal as they crystallize something bigger: the cavalier manner in which Johnson has steered his post as prime minister. The lack of integrity on everything from Northern Irish protocol to its attempt to prorogue Parliament to ignoring the findings of the standards committee against Tory MP Owen Paterson.

At the heart of this saga is a man who has no problem breaking the rules himself, but who had imposed a draconian confinement on the public. This was a government on a mission to sow fear so much that a concerned senior adviser told me in the summer of 2020 that a third of the public had become what he called “phobic”. The mental health consequences of this strategy are only just beginning to show, but they are horrific.

The rules were enforced by the police who, in a few cases, seemed to take excessive pleasure in threatening the public. In March, Derbyshire Police released a video of two people walking their dogs through the vast open spaces of the Peak District, warning it was not “essential travel”. On May 20, the Metropolitan Police warned people not to gather in groups to enjoy the hottest day of the year.

Boris Johnson, centre, leaves Parliament after attending the weekly First Ministers’ Questions session. Photo/Frank Augstein, AP

The police are the key to what happens next. One of the things that bothered me about the Downing Street parties is why the officers who had to witness them didn’t do anything. So ubiquitous are the stalwart officers guarding the building, employees sometimes grumble that their tastes (fries and butt) dominate the menu in the small canteen. By throwing a party, the prime minister was putting the police in an awkward position by fining members of the public for sitting on a park bench, but turning a blind eye to the trestle tables set up in the rose garden. The Metropolitan Police have so far refused to investigate, but are now considering doing so. The Good Law Project, a campaign group, has taken formal legal action against them.

This is what happens with Johnson: he defiles the people and institutions that come into his orbit. Do you remember the video of her publicist Allegra Stratton cringing as she tried to figure out what she might say if she was questioned by reporters about a party she herself had the common sense to avoid? The mental gymnastics required to keep getting Johnson out of scrapes is demeaning to his staff, his ministers, his party and now the police, whose constitutional independence is the cornerstone of our democracy.

The losses are piling up. Stratton resigned. Former Brexit minister Lord David Frost, a man who owes his political career to Johnson, has jumped ship. The same goes for Sir Alex Allan, his former standards adviser. And now Sir Jonathan Van-Tam, the Deputy Chief Medical Officer, has quietly taken his leave and fled.

Conservative MPs are now considering their next move. If Johnson continues to sound almost as badly as Theresa May did just before her disappearance, they will conclude that a new face is needed to beat Keir Starmer, the Labor leader. When the leadership race finally begins, Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak, the current favorites, will have to shake off the taint of having served in this Cabinet. Sunak felt the need to make an emergency trip to Ilfracombe in Devon rather than sit behind Johnson when he apologized to the House of Commons.

Protesters hold placards in Parliament Square as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson attends the weekly Prime Ministers Questions. Photo/Frank Augstein, AP

Outsiders may find it easier to claim integrity. Jeremy Hunt, who lost to Johnson in the 2019 leadership race, has grown in stature since becoming chairman of the health select committee. The same goes for Tom Tugendhat, the chairman of the foreign affairs select committee. Sajid Javid only returned to government last year, having resigned as chancellor rather than let Johnson hustle him.

Tory MPs are no longer impressed with Johnson or his winning credentials. But they are still afraid of him. Behind the charming exterior, there’s a malevolence that lays blame where it belongs. On that fateful day in May, no one may have dared to challenge Reynolds or Johnson, some people just stayed at their desks or slipped into their homes. Good public servants believe they serve the Prime Minister’s office, not just the individual. The problem is that this Prime Minister damaged the office.

-Financial Times