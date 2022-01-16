



The Pakistani establishment needs money to deal with its economic crisis

By Sankar Ray

The great fanfare with which Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi announced the first 100-page National Security Policy 2022-2066 is meeting with both bouquets and bricks. It was endorsed by the miltablishment ahead of the cabinet endorsement as the Prime Minister revealed the civil-military consensus around a citizen-centric framework, placing economic security at its core. The statement drew appreciation from the democracy-seeking intelligentsia, but skeptics point to Pakistani Tehreek-i-Insaaf governments’ appeasement of the Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan that has intensified in the northern tribal belt. western Pakistan, its former stronghold, and in the restive southwestern province of Balochistan. In addition, transparency awaits the NSP mediated by the Pak, since most of the document would be classified. Critics also point to silence on the final settlement of the Kashmir issue.

Continuing his usual verbiage, King Khan stressed that “the concept we have now brought to Pakistan is to ensure the upliftment of the vulnerable segment”, but senior politicians in Islamabad believe that Islamabad wants to keep the main international donor, the International Monetary Fund in good spirits the level of inequality.

It seems that religious fanaticism thrives on increasingly poor youths who are conscripted by terrorists, including the TTP which carried out its terrorist activities in Pakistan’s northwest tribal belt, its former stronghold, and in the restive southwestern province. from Balochistan. They use homemade small arms, mortars and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) and have procured modern weapons. This includes US-made M16 machine guns and M4 assault rifles equipped with night vision, according to sources from international intelligence agencies operating in the South Asia region. The Pakistani Taliban team is sending a signal to Islamabad that they are negotiating from a position of strength and among their targets are Pakistani security forces as part of a global jihadist narrative, says Abdul Basit, a Pakistani counter-terrorism expert and of security.

For the past two decades, Pakistan has been in the eye of the storm: the center of religious extremism, terror and bigotry. Over 80,000 innocent Pakistanis have fallen victim to the dark and sinister forces of religious fanaticism and the irrational mad rush to impose a particular form of religious dictatorship on the country. That aside, at least 8,000 men in uniform have been unwitting victims of religious extremism.

Prime Minister Prime Minister Imran Khan recently organized a dialogue on Islam, society and ethical values, attended by several prominent Muslim scholars abroad under the aegis of the new Rehmatul-Lil-Aalameen Authority. Participants included George Washington University, Professor of Islamic Studies Dr SeyyedHossein Nasir, Zaytun College President Hamza Yousuf, Dean of Cambridge Muslim College Dr Timothy Winter, Malaysian thinker Dr Chandra Muzaffar, University of Malaya and Ibn Haldun University, Turkey Rector Dr. Recep Senturk and Chairman of the UAE Fatwa Council, Abdullah bin Bayyah. They reportedly warned Islamabad against leniency towards the TTP. The Prime Minister admitted that corruption and sexual crimes are major social ills in the Muslim world and underlined the imperative to fight these evils at the international level.

Imran Khan is grappling with a dilemma that engulfs Pakistani politics. He must listen to the financial dictate of the IMF. If you have to go to the IMF after a while, that means your security will be affected, because we never had the concept of common national security, he argued, Never in the past did the perception of how to protect themselves, the growth rate was increasing, the current account deficit was increasing which put pressure on the rupiah and we had to go to the IMF, he added.

The prime minister also said that whenever they go to the IMF they are forced because as a last resort there is only the IMF assistant left, who gives the cheapest loan. But to get an IMF loan, you have to agree to their terms, and when you agree to the terms, there’s a security trade-off somewhere; which doesn’t have to be the security forces, but it means you have to put the burden on your people and the greatest security is that the people stand by your side, he argued.

However, how the civilian-army equation implements the ambitious NSP by crisscrossing many obstacles and imponderables. must be seen. This includes greater trade with India. In his opening speech, explaining the objectives of the NSP, Khan said he would focus on the government’s vision of ensuring the security of its citizens by prioritizing national cohesion and the prosperity of the people, simultaneously guaranteeing the fundamental rights and social justice without discrimination. He did not fail to woo the high military ranks, Our armed forces are our pride and unite the nation. Given the threats we face in the region and the growing threat of hybrid warfare, they will continue to receive even greater support and importance. (API Service)

Imran Khan’s peace pipeline is meant to woo the international monetary fund

Related

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.thenorthlines.com/pakistan-establishment-needs-huge-money-to-deal-with-its-economic-crisis/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos