A glimpse of President Joko Widodo’s motorcycle collection





DATARIAU.COM – There are many collections of President Jokowi’s motorcycles which are known to be antique and unique. The number one person in Indonesia is known to have various quirky hobbies. Because, in addition to listening to rock music, Jokowi also has a hobby of collecting motorcycles. Seen from several times and opportunities, Jokowi uses a different motorcycle with a variety of models. What are President Joko Widodo’s motorcycle collections? 1. Yamaha Vega 2011 Unexpectedly, the number one person in Indonesia turned out to have a motorcycle that many people also own. The moped is a 2011 Yamaha Vega. It is known that this motorcycle was the best selling unit of its time. Not only that, many people have it because the motor is durable and economical. That’s because the Kitchen Spur is equipped with a Mikuni 4-Stroke, 1-Cylinder, SOHC Carburetor Air Fin Cooler. This 4-speed motorcycle is available from IDR 2.5 million. 2. Kawasaki W175 Costum Boober This collection of motorcycles immediately caught the attention of netizens in the country, especially automobile enthusiasts. Because this collection has been modified and re-costumed in a Bobber style. The modification of Jokowi’s bike was done directly by Indonesian modifkator Andi Akbar at Katros Garage. The engine of the motorcycle did not undergo any modifications, but the body and the chassis were adjusted according to the wishes of the president. This motorcycle has now received 3 model changes which are certainly fresher and nicer. 3.Yamaha Mio 2008 Moreover, Jokowi is also known for having an automatic scooter, namely the 2008 Yamaha Mio. This unit is also the best-selling automatic motorcycle in its time. Because this motorcycle has a sporty design and a durable engine. At that time, Jokowi bought this motorcycle at the price of around Rp. 11 million. Source:

