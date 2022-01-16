Riyadh and Tehran ‘preparing to reopen embassies’, Iranian politician says





Efforts to mend the broken relationship between Iran and Saudi Arabia have intensified recently with four rounds of talks between officials from the two Iraqi-brokered countries held in Baghdad since April last year. .

Riyadh and Tehran began direct talks in April 2021 to contain tensions as world powers negotiated on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact with Iran. (AP/Reuters) (AP)

Six years after severing diplomatic ties, sworn enemies Iran and Saudi Arabia are slowly moving towards rapprochement and preparing to reopen embassies, according to a senior Iranian lawmaker.

Jalil Rahimi Jahanabadi, a member of Iran’s parliament’s national security and foreign policy committee, said in a Twitter post on Saturday that the two countries were on the way to restoring their fractured ties.

The two neighbors fell out in January 2016 after attacks on two Saudi diplomatic missions in Tehran and Mashhad, triggered by the execution of a prominent Shiite cleric, Sheikh Baqir Nimr, in Saudi Arabia.

While Iranian officials have noted progress in the marathon talks, Jahanabadi’s latest remarks suggest a breakthrough may be imminent.

The senior reformist lawmaker, who previously headed parliament’s Judiciary and Legal Committee, said diplomatic relations between the two countries were being “revived”, with preparations underway to “reopen embassies”.

He said the rapprochement between Tehran and Riyadh could help “reduce regional tensions and increase the cohesion of the Muslim world”.

Jahanabadi, however, warned the country’s security agencies and media of what he called “vicious activities by Zionists and reckless acts by radicals” to thwart efforts to restore relations with Riyadh.

Negotiations to end the impasse were initiated by the previous Iranian government and continued under the new administration led by Ebrahim Raisi.

Earlier this month, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian expressed Tehran’s “readiness” to continue talks with Riyadh, which broke down following general elections in Iraq.

He said Tehran had presented “a set of practical proposals” to Riyadh, which elicited a “positive response”, paving the way for the next round of talks in Baghdad.

Last week, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said the next round of talks between Tehran and Riyadh was “on the agenda”, without specifying an exact date.

On whether developments in Lebanon or Yemen would affect the outcome of the talks, the spokesperson said Iran had “tried to continue the talks despite the differences”.

Experts, however, believe that the war in Yemen could still be a stumbling block in the full restoration of diplomatic relations, despite efforts by the new Iranian government to realign its foreign policy priorities from west to east.

In his first press conference after winning elections in June last year, Raisi said there were “no obstacles” to engaging in dialogue with Saudi Arabia and reopening embassies.

The restoration of diplomatic relations between the distant neighbors will see Iranians travel to Saudi Arabia for the Umrah pilgrimage for the first time in seven years.

Source: TRTWorld and agencies

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.trtworld.com/middle-east/riyadh-tehran-preparing-to-reopen-embassies-says-iranian-politician-53692 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos