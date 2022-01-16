Trump speaks at ‘Save America’ rally in Florence





Trump to hold ‘Save America’ rally in Arizona

FLORENCE, Ariz. — Former President Trump returned to Arizona on Jan. 15. He was the keynote speaker at the “Save America Rally” in Florence, and he was joined by a long list of other conservative politicians.

This is his first rally of the year enow and many state and local Republican candidates were there, trying to gain his endorsement. A couple have done it before, but are also expected to push how he lost the state election.

“There’s a lot of energy on the Republican side of the aisle and the former president is bringing it,” said Stan Barnes, president of the Copper State Consulting Group.

Event organizers said in a press release that “this Save America rally is a continuation of President Trump’s efforts to advance the MAGA agenda by energizing voters and highlighting the candidates and causes of the ‘America first’.

Although he is back as a former president, he has thousands of supporters in the state. Just over 9,000 state residents donated more than $441,000 to its Save America PAC in the first six months of last year, according to the Federal Election Commission.

“You either love him or you hate him. There are very few people who feel like they’re shrugging their shoulders about all this”… The 2022 election will be about energy among voters and voters. Donald Trump voters at this point seem the most engaged,” Barnes says.

The former president lost less than half a point to Joe Biden, becoming the first Republican presidential candidate to lose Arizona in 24 years.

The state has become ground zero for Trump’s false claims that the 2020 election was “stolen” from him by the Democrats. He is expected to continue this mantra, some say it could hurt the Republican Party, while others say it will only benefit future candidates.

“Donald Trump’s decision to not just call the 2020 election corrupt, but to continue to call it corrupt is a high-risk maneuver on his part, but so far apparently it’s paying off…so if you’re Donald Trump, dropping the main theme is not a good idea,” Barnes said.

Several Republicans are on the speakers list, including conservative lawmakers and a few candidates for in-state office that Trump has already endorsed.

“Does Donald Trump bring you to power or not with his approval and the conventional wisdom that I share is that Donald Trump helps a lot… and if Donald Trump is on your team in the general election, that’s going to be targeted by your opponents “, Barnes said.

Some followers hope Trump will announce whether he is running for president again, garnering support by holding these rallies – something he has teased, but has yet to give a firm answer to.

