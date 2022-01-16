Trump officials interfered with 2020 census beyond cutting it short, emails show





Updated January 15, 2022 6:50 PM ET

The administration of former President Donald Trump alarmed career Census Bureau officials not only by ending the 2020 national count early, but also urging them to change plans to protect people’s privacy and to produce accurate data, according to a recently published email.

Trump’s political appointees to the Commerce Department, which oversees the office, have demonstrated an “unusually” high level “of engagement in technical matters, which is unprecedented from previous censuses,” an email says. of September 2020 that Ron Jarmin deputy director of the office sent to two other senior officials.

At the time, the administration was faced with the reality that if Trump lost the November election, he could also lose a chance to change the census numbers used to redistribute political representation. The window of opportunity was closing for his administration to attempt to radically reshape the future of the United States House of Representatives and Electoral College.

Despite the 14th Amendment’s requirement to include the “total number of people in each state,” Trump wanted to exclude unauthorized immigrants from the census counts used to reallocate each state’s share of congressional seats and electoral votes.

Although the former president’s unprecedented push failed to achieve its ultimate goal, it wreaked havoc on the federal government’s largest statistical agency, which was also dealing with the coronavirus pandemic upending most of its plans. for the countdown of a decade. Delays due to COVID-19 forced the office to conclude that it could no longer meet the legal deadline for reporting the first set of results and needed more time.

The administration’s last-minute decision to cut the count short sparked public outcry, including a federal lawsuit that reached the U.S. Supreme Court.

But his interference in other areas related to the 2020 census has largely flown over most radars. The newly released email, first reported by The New York Times and obtained by New York University Law School’s Brennan Center for Justice in an ongoing lawsuit, details the extent of his attempts to thwart the bureau’s experts and falsify the count.

According to the document, the agency’s career officials saw when to stop counting as a “political decision that political leaders should make.”

But methodologies and procedures for filling data gaps, examining the number of errors and protecting the confidentiality of people’s information must strictly stay within the reach of officials at “an independent statistical agency”, the e-mail says. mail.

Trump officials, including Wilbur Ross, who served as Commerce Secretary, have, however, “expressed interest” in many technical areas, including exactly how the office could produce a state-by-state tally of unauthorized immigrants and citizenship data that could have benefited Republicans politically in the vote. neighborhoods are redesigned.

The email suggests that bureau officials planned to discuss their concerns with Ross through the end of 2020.

The bureau’s public information office did not immediately respond to questions from NPR about whether those discussions had taken place.

Census Bureau officials tried to be transparent

Other internal government documents the Brennan Center released on Saturday show bureau officials were suspicious of the execution of Trump’s July 2020 presidential memorandum.

Before President Biden reversed the directive last year, he requested information that would allow the president to omit the number of immigrants living in the United States without permission from the Congressional apportionment tally.

According to an August 2020 email from Jarmin, the bureau’s top official, which the agency had received months before the memorandum “requests” information related to a federal lawsuit focused on the same topic. Like Trump, challengers in the lawsuit against the State of Alabama and Republican Rep. Mo Brooks wanted undocumented immigrants excluded from the numbers used to reallocate House seats and electoral votes.

The bureau, however, was “consistently pessimistic” about the feasibility of “removing undocs from the payout tally,” Jarmin warned in the email to two Trump appointees, then director Steven Dillingham, who ultimately resigned following complaints from whistleblowers; and Nathaniel Cogley, who served in the newly created and controversial role of Deputy Director for Policy.

Still, officials have tried to be transparent about how they tried to create the data commissioned by the former administration.

“We recommend that we do a Federal Register notice on the methodology because transparency requires that the American public understand how we calculated the number of unauthorized immigrants and have an opportunity to comment on this methodology,” said a slide titled “ Communication Strategy Decision” for an August 2020 briefing.

No such notice appeared in the official journal of the Federal Government Archives.

There are fears of future interference in the census

In response to the recently leaked documents, Arturo Vargas, a longtime census advocate and CEO of the National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials Educational Fund, said in a statement that the efforts of career professionals in the office to resist pressure from Trump officials and “protecting the integrity of the census operations were nothing short of heroic.”

On Tuesday, the Biden administration’s Scientific Integrity Task Force, which includes Jarmin, released a report warning that the bureau and other federal statistical agencies “must protect themselves from interference in their efforts to create and publish data that provides a set of common facts to inform decision makers”. , researchers and the public. »

The report presented the Trump administration’s decision to end the 2020 census early as a case study, noting that the bureau’s internal watchdog, the Commerce Department’s Office of Inspector General, concluded that the rushed schedule jeopardized the quality of the results.

“To date,” the report adds, “no individual has been held responsible for these allegations.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.tpr.org/government-politics/2022-01-15/trump-officials-interfered-with-the-2020-census-beyond-cutting-it-short-email-shows

