Tories fury as BBC accused of breaching impartiality in Boris Johnson’s partygate coverage

The BBC is at the center of a new line of impartiality after Newsnight aired a video detailing the Partygate allegations.

Friday’s flagship political program began with a video featuring snippets of breaking news embellished with angry quotes from opposition politicians and repeated calls for Boris Johnson to step down as Prime Minister .

It was accompanied by a soundtrack similar to a horror movie trailer.

The clip was one minute and 54 seconds long, but no more than 20 seconds was given to the position of the government and prime ministers.

Last night Tory MP Andrew Bridgen, who called on Mr Johnson to step down, said: ‘The BBC’s ingrained anti-Tory bias is clear to all.

“This is a matter for the Conservative Party to deal with internally, clearly the BBC is mounting its hobbyhorse.

The clip then cuts to BBC journalists such as Vicky Young and Nicholas Watt reading anonymous quotes from Tory MPs. One says: He must go there, he has no more road.

Former Tory leader Sir Iain Duncan Smith has also slammed the BBC for its limited coverage of new allegations made against Sir Keir Starmer for breaking lockdown rules.

The big question is, why hasn’t the BBC done more on the Keir Starmer story? he said.

The Newsnight video begins with excerpts from breaking news reports from ITV News and BBC News with footage of the email sent by Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s principal private secretary, to staff at the n ° 10 inviting them to take advantage of the good weather in the Downing Street garden and bring their own alcohol on May 20, 2020.

It then cuts to BBC journalists such as Vicky Young and Nicholas Watt reading anonymous quotes from Tory MPs. One says: He must go there, he has no more road.

Only after that does it include a short clip of Mr Johnson apologizing during Wednesday’s Prime Ministers’ Questions. It only lasts seven seconds and is interrupted by an enraged Sir Keir.

As the background music gets louder, the video cuts to Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross, who says he wants his boss to quit. It follows seconds of Cabinet members saying that Mr Johnson’s apology was sincere.

Newsnights policy editor Lewis Goodall later wrote on Twitter: It’s been all week. That’s one hell of an intro if you want to relive it.

Last night a BBC spokesman said: Our coverage included views from across the political spectrum, including different views within the Conservative Party, and adhered to editorial guidelines on impartiality while during.

A source added that Newsnight discussed the allegations against Keir Starmer at length.