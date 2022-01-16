MotoGP Mandalika, President Joko Widodo asks Mandalika region not to be arid





TEMPO.CO, Mataram – President Joko Widodo traveled to West Nusa Tenggara or NTB on Thursday, January 13, 2022. On this occasion, President Jokowi followed the preparations to host the global MotoGP motorcycle racing agenda in the Mandalika region, homestay, at the inauguration of the Bintang Bano dam. NTB Provincial Regional Secretary Lalu Gita Ariadi said President Joko Widodo was satisfied with the results of the arrangement and reforestation in the Sunggu roundabout area, Mandalika. “The president is satisfied because there are changes compared to the previous visit,” said Lalu Gita Ariadi who accompanied President Jokowi’s arrival. Gita Ariadi continued, President Joko Widodo ordered that the reforestation and landscaping process be accelerated as the Mandalika MotoGP event was getting closer. “The reforestation target is achieved before March 2022. This area becomes beautiful and non-arid,” he said. Greening of Sunggung roundabout area in Mandalika focus on planting grass and trees in the middle section of the road. Beautification was also carried out on the hills along the bypass road from Lombok International Airport to Mandalika. The arrangement starts at Sunggu Roundabout – bypassing Lombok – Mandalika International Airport to Tri Putri Roundabout on Sengkol – Kuta National Road.









President Joko Widodo inaugurated Mandalika Circuit, Friday, November 12, 2021. After being inaugurated, this circuit is ready to host world-class racing events including WorldSBK Indonesia 2021 and MotoGP 2022. After visiting the Sanggung – Mandalika roundabout area, President Joko Widodo continued his journey to Gerupuk beach to check the preparation of the host family ahead of the Mandalika MotoGP which took place from March 18-20, 2022 “Hopefully at the Mandalika MotoGP event later, all homestay can be completed correctly,” Jokowi said. Homestay is an alternative accommodation for Mandalika MotoGP audience if hotel availability is not enough to accommodate around 100,000 spectators. Around 300 homestays are being built by the government in a number of villages around the Mandalika circuit area. This homestay should be able to boost the local economy of NTB. A boss homestay, Inak Suinah is proud that President Joko Widodo stopped at his hostel. “It’s real. I was immediately visited by the president,” said a resident of Dusun Bangah, Sengkol Village, Pujut District, Central Lombok Regency. Inak shed tears because she was moved. Another host family manager, Supiati, thanked President Joko Widodo for visiting his hostel. “The president checks the readiness homestay to welcome the Mandalika MotoGP guests,” he said. an event The Mandalika MotoGP race is smooth and brings food to the community.” Read also : Jokowi review of Lombok airport before Mandalika MotoGP: it’s good Always update the latest information. Watch the latest news and featured news from Tempo.co on the Tempo.co Update Telegram channel. Click on Update from Tempo.co join. First you need to install the Telegram app.

