Daily briefing: CDS helicopter crash investigation blames weather; Concern in Delhi over the conflict in Myanmar





A tri-service court of inquiry into the Dec. 8 helicopter crash that killed Chief of Defense Staff Gen. Bipin Rawat attributed the crash to an unexpected change in weather conditions, resulting in pilot disorientation and impact of the helicopter on a surface. This is the main preliminary finding of the CoI which ruled out mechanical failures, sabotage and negligence.

Explaining the importance of putting Siachen back on the Indo-Pakistani agenda, Shyam Saran writes: In his January 12 press conference, on the eve of Army Day, Indian Army Chief, General Naravane, is said to have made an intriguing reference to the possibility of demilitarization of the Siachen glacial region. Even if the army chiefs’ reference to demilitarization is conditional on the formal recognition of the AGPL, it deviates from the intransigent position that has prevailed in the recent past.

Finding that the infighting, rivalry and group fighting of the nuns, as well as the desire for power, position and control over the congregation were evident in the case, a Kerala magistrate’s court acquitted Franco Mulakkal, former Bishop Jalandhar of the Catholic Church, on all charges in the alleged rape of a nun. The high-profile case had led to an unprecedented public protest in Kerala more than three years ago by other nuns in support of the complainant.

Nearly a year after Myanmar’s February coup, as its army battles pro-democracy armed resistance groups across the country, including in regions bordering India, New Delhi fears the instability affects security in the northeast. To secure India’s vital interests, officials are of the view that there is no choice but to engage with those in power in Naypidaw and continue to push for a return to democracy.

Unveiling what it calls its first-ever national security policy, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s military-backed government has acknowledged that the use of terrorism has become a favored political choice for hostile actors. In remarks that echo India’s position on the matter, the document states: The most acute form of efforts to undermine the stability and national harmony of a society is terrorism.

A video clip showing IIT Kanpur professor Laxmidhar Behera, who a few days ago was appointed director of IIT Mandi, talking about his apparent act of exorcism to rid the apartment of his friends and his parents from evil spirits by chanting sacred mantras caused controversy. In the five-minute clip, Behera recounts how he traveled to Chennai in 1993 to help a friend in distress as his family was affected by ghosts.

The aggressive third wave of the Covid pandemic has done little to deter thousands of worshipers who arrived in Sagardwip in West Bengal this week, where the Gangasagar Mela is underway. With the start of Makar Sankranti celebrations, the district administration expects more worshipers on Saturday. Although the Calcutta High Court authorized the mela, it also laid down some ground rules: the court formed a two-member committee to oversee the arrangements, it also ordered that only people with an RT-test report negative PCR can visit the mela.

At a recent event, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath made a rather cryptic comment: he said the state would attend an election 80% to 20% and the BJP would retain power. Yogi did not elaborate, but the opposition said it was obvious. According to the 2011 census, Muslims formed 19.01% of the population of UP. The CM later explained that 20% are those who oppose Ram Janmabhoomi and sympathize with mafias and terrorists. Meanwhile, the BJP minister turned SP leader said the election would effectively be a competition between the backward 85% and Dalits and the top 15% of the state’s castes.

The Aam Aadmi party, which created buzz by promising to give every woman in Punjab a monthly stipend of 1,000 rupees if elected to power, has allocated only around 10% of its seats to women. Of the 106 candidates the AAP has announced so far for the Punjab Assembly which has 117 seats, only 12 are women. But the women who got a ticket are local leaders, like Baljinder Kaur and Saravjit Kaur Manuke, who fought their way into the race.

Irish playmaker Muzamil Sherzads’ journey to the U-19 World Cup in the Caribbean is unlike any other. His story begins in Jalalabad, Afghanistan, where he grew up playing street cricket with friends. Then, five years ago, when he was just 14, he traveled nearly 8,300 miles with other immigrants in search of a better life in Ireland. Once there, Sherzad, to his surprise, found that cricket would help him make friends and give him a new identity. And, in a remarkable change of fortune, he would soon become a World Cup winner for his new country.

Delhi Confidential: Earth Science Minister Jitendra Singh on Friday launched a unique initiative by India’s meteorological department that collects weather information. The public participation platform, which Singh said was an example of what citizen science can be, will ask people across the country to call or text local weather information to IMD. .

