Trump says he will ‘never’ endorse Republican Doug Ducey if Arizona governor enters state Senate race in 2022





In this Oct. 19, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, left, pauses with Arizona Governor Doug Ducey during a campaign rally in Tucson, Ariz. AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, case

Trump blasted “rumours” that Arizona Governor Doug Ducey could enter the state Senate race in 2022.

The former president singled out the governor for certifying President Biden’s victory in Arizona in 2020.

If Ducey enters the race, it would immediately shake up a GOP primary that doesn’t have a clear frontrunner.

Former President Donald Trump mocked Governor Doug Ducey of Arizona on Friday, pledging to oppose the Republican leader if he enters the state’s 2022 GOP primary race to take on the Democratic Senator Mark Kelly.

Trump, who continues to ponder a 2024 presidential campaign and will travel to the Grand Canyon state for a rally on Saturday, has been furious with Ducey for more than a year now for refusing to overturn President Joe Biden’s victory. in Arizona in the 2020 presidential election.

“Rumors have it that Doug Ducey, the weak RINO governor of Arizona, is being pressured by Old Crow Mitch McConnell to run for the United States Senate,” the former president said in a statement. “He will never have my approval or the support of MAGA Nation!”

Last January, Ducey told The New York Times that he was not preparing for a Senate campaign.

“I’m not running for the US Senate. That’s a no,” he told the newspaper at the time. “I’m 100% focused on being the governor of the state of Arizona.”

At the time, Ducey said his duties as governor of Arizona and president of the Republican Governors Association were central to his energy.

But a recent report by Politico raised the possibility that Ducey was considering an entry into the race, which would upset a primary contest largely centered on most candidates expressing loyalty to Trump’s debunked campaign demands.

If Ducey decided to enter the primary, he would have until the April 4 filing deadline to collect the required set of signatures. A potential entry into Ducey’s race would likely occur by the end of February, according to a source in the governor’s orbit who spoke to Politico.

The story continues

Candidates for the GOP primary include State Attorney General Mark Brnovich, Arizona Corporation Commissioner Justin Olson, venture capitalist Blake Masters, Solar Director Jim Lamon and Adjutant General To retired Arizona National Guard Michael McGuire.

Trump hasn’t given an official endorsement in the race, but last year the Arizona Mirror reported that a pro-Masters super PAC criticized Brnovich for dismissing Trump’s claims about the US election count. State.

“Mark Brnovich says President Trump is wrong about voter fraud. Really? Brnovich didn’t convene a grand jury, certified Biden as president. Now he’s nowhere to be found, making excuses instead of standing by our president,” the announcement said.

In November 2020, just days after the election, Brnovich dismissed the idea that the Arizona election was anything but fair, saying that “if there was indeed a grand conspiracy” to coerce Republicans, “it doesn’t apparently didn’t work,” since the party retained its state legislative majorities despite losing Trump.

“In Arizona, there was a prediction that the (Republican-controlled) legislature would flip. It didn’t,” he said on Fox Business at the time.

Most Arizona officials have long maintained that there was no electoral malfeasance at the local level, but Trump continued to claim the vote was tainted, especially in Maricopa County, the highest jurisdiction. populous state and the one who voted for Biden after decades of backing GOP presidential candidates.

An election audit that was widely touted by Republicans nationwide reaffirmed Biden’s countywide victory over Trump. In the 2020 election, Biden became the first Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1996 to secure all 11 electoral votes from Arizona, edging out Trump by 10,457 votes on nearly 3.4 million ballots.

Ducey supported Trump’s 2020 campaign, but their relationship soured when the governor disavowed the former president’s campaign claims and certified the 2020 results.

The governor told The Times last year that he adhered to the Constitution in the election.

“After Nov. 3, the job is to count the votes, tabulate the count, verify the vote, and make sure it’s accurate. All 15 counties in Arizona certified the vote. I lent oath to uphold the law and uphold the Constitution. I did my duty,” he said.

He continued, “I’ve been outspoken that I think the people who misinformed Arizonans are wrong and they shouldn’t be doing it and they should be held accountable.”

Read the original article on Business Insider

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/trump-says-never-endorse-republican-213004558.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos