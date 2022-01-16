



Pakistan’s central bank rejects gov’t request to open Afghanistan relief fund

Islamabad: The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) has refused to open the Afghanistan Relief Fund and has asked Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan to reconsider its decision, expressing fear that the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) may impose sanctions on Islamabad, local media reported on Saturday.

The central bank has returned the federal government’s request to open the relief fund with the advice that the decision could be reconsidered in light of Pakistan’s commitments under international covenants and the FATF action plan, reported The Express Tribune citing government sources.

The federal government has decided to open the bank account to receive cash donations from Pakistan and abroad to help the Afghan people meet their immediate humanitarian needs, the Pakistani publication said.

Pakistan has been on the Paris-based FATF gray list since June 2018 for shortcomings in its anti-terrorist financing and money laundering regimes.

Meanwhile, the FATF plenary will consider the country’s case again next month, according to The Express Tribune.

Last year, on December 8, the Ministry of Finance instructed the SBP to “open with immediate effect” the Afghanistan Relief Fund to provide humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.

The Federal Government had requested the Governor of the SBP to give the necessary instructions to the banks intended to open the account. But so far, the account remains non-operational.

At the request of the SBP, the issue of opening the Afghanistan Relief Fund is being reviewed to ensure that Pakistan fully meets its international commitments, Finance Secretary Hamid Yaqoob Sheikh told The Express Tribune.

He further reported that the central bank’s comments raised questions about the authority of the federal government. It may also present a challenge to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs which is trying to secure commitments from the international community to avert catastrophe in Afghanistan.

The Taliban took control of Kabul on August 15 and as a result the country has been battered by a worsening economic, humanitarian and security crisis.

