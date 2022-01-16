Politics
Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s expulsion over partygate scandal is ‘in the national interest’ | Political news
Boris Johnson should be deported in the national interest, the Labor leader has said following fresh allegations that Downing Street drank in defiance of lockdown restrictions.
Sir Keir Starmer further increases the pressure on the beleaguered prime minister arguing that he had lost his moral authority and was too preoccupied with “defending his violation of the rules”.
He also argued that the slew of “partygate” claims had added to the stress on people’s mental health.
What parties would have taken place in Whitehall and Downing Street during the lockdown?
Sir Keir’s scathing criticism comes after the Daily Mirror reported that Downing Street staff held ‘wine hour Fridays’ throughout the coronavirus pandemic and were witnessed by the Prime Minister.
It was claimed the regular events were so popular that staff had invested in a £142 drinks fridge to keep their bottles of white wine, prosecco and beer cool, which had been collected from a nearby Tesco Tube in a rolling suitcase.
Number 10 was forced to apologize to the Queen following the disclosure of parties held in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.
Members of Mr Johnson’s own party have called on him to quit, with MP Andrew Bridgen saying he should ‘do the honorable thing and call it a day’.
Andrew Percy told Sky News his constituents were ‘irritated and frustrated, adding: ‘Getting drunk in the basement I know the Prime Minister wasn’t there from Downing Street the day before the Duke’s funeral Edinburgh, you clearly should have known this is not acceptable behaviour.”
Sir Keir, answering questions after a speech at the Fabian Society conference in London, said: “We are now in a situation where you have a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to lead.
“And just when you need it, because we haven’t come out of the pandemic, a government that has that moral authority to lead, we’ve lost it with that prime minister.”
He added: “Moral authority of course matters when it comes to COVID, but we have other huge challenges facing this country.
“We have a Prime Minister who is absent – he is literally in hiding at the moment and unable to lead, which is why I have concluded that he must go.
“And of course there is an advantage for the party to go there, but in fact it is now in the national interest for him to go there, so it is very important now that the Conservative party does what he must do and get rid of him.”
Analysis: Boris Johnson skates on thin ice but Tories not ready to give up proven election winner
Responding to another question, Sir Keir said: “I think, by the way, the partygate scandal, for lack of a better word… what has happened in recent weeks, where it has become apparent that if the vast majority of the British public were obedient to the laws enacted by the government, the government and the Prime Minister celebrated in Downing Street.
“I think it added to the mental health stress because so many people are now asking, ‘Why the hell did I do this then, when they were doing what they were doing? “”
What Could Sue Gray’s Investigation of the No. 10 Parties Mean and Who Decides What Happens Next?
Meanwhile, Labor decided to defend Sir Keir after the Daily Mail published an image of him – which first appeared in the spring of last year – drinking a bottle of beer while talking to staff at the left in an office while on the trail of local elections last year.
This was during a time when indoor mixing was not allowed unless it was for work.
Follow the Daily podcast on apple podcast, google podcast, Spotify, Loud speaker
A party spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was at work, meeting a local MP in his constituency office and taking part in a Labor Party online event. They stopped to eat as the meeting was taking place. in the evening No rules were broken.
“There is simply no comparison between standing in a kitchen and having something to eat between meetings, with multiple blatant rule-breaking parties at the heart of government, dismissed by lies at the dispatch box and culminating in an apology to the Queen.”
Faced with a mutiny among his MPs and activists, the prime minister is reportedly preparing a response to save his premiership, which he calls Operation Save Big Dog.
His plan would include drawing up a list of civil servants whom he will ask to offer their resignations and removing Plan B restrictions, including COVID passports, masks and working from home.
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/sir-keir-starmer-says-says-ousting-boris-johnson-over-partygate-scandal-in-national-interest-12516479
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- CNN analyst pictured Trump’s stance: It’s not a normal human response January 15, 2022
- Dow Jones Futures signals that market sell-off will continue; JPMorgan and Wells Fargo top earnings January 15, 2022
- Health Examination: Summary of 306 New Cases in Berkshire and COVID-19 Headings This Week | Coronavirus January 15, 2022
- Alberto Fernndez will meet Vladimir Putin in Russia and Xi Jinping in China January 15, 2022
- A majority of Trump’s 2022 endorsements called into question the 2020 election results January 15, 2022