Sir Keir Starmer says Boris Johnson’s expulsion over partygate scandal is ‘in the national interest’ | Political news

Boris Johnson should be deported in the national interest, the Labor leader has said following fresh allegations that Downing Street drank in defiance of lockdown restrictions.

Sir Keir Starmer further increases the pressure on the beleaguered prime minister arguing that he had lost his moral authority and was too preoccupied with “defending his violation of the rules”.

He also argued that the slew of “partygate” claims had added to the stress on people’s mental health.

Sir Keir’s scathing criticism comes after the Daily Mirror reported that Downing Street staff held ‘wine hour Fridays’ throughout the coronavirus pandemic and were witnessed by the Prime Minister.

It was claimed the regular events were so popular that staff had invested in a £142 drinks fridge to keep their bottles of white wine, prosecco and beer cool, which had been collected from a nearby Tesco Tube in a rolling suitcase.

Number 10 was forced to apologize to the Queen following the disclosure of parties held in Downing Street on the eve of Prince Philip’s funeral.

Members of Mr Johnson’s own party have called on him to quit, with MP Andrew Bridgen saying he should ‘do the honorable thing and call it a day’.

Andrew Percy told Sky News his constituents were ‘irritated and frustrated, adding: ‘Getting drunk in the basement I know the Prime Minister wasn’t there from Downing Street the day before the Duke’s funeral Edinburgh, you clearly should have known this is not acceptable behaviour.”

Sir Keir, answering questions after a speech at the Fabian Society conference in London, said: “We are now in a situation where you have a Prime Minister who has lost the moral authority to lead.

“And just when you need it, because we haven’t come out of the pandemic, a government that has that moral authority to lead, we’ve lost it with that prime minister.”

He added: “Moral authority of course matters when it comes to COVID, but we have other huge challenges facing this country.

“We have a Prime Minister who is absent – he is literally in hiding at the moment and unable to lead, which is why I have concluded that he must go.

“And of course there is an advantage for the party to go there, but in fact it is now in the national interest for him to go there, so it is very important now that the Conservative party does what he must do and get rid of him.”

Responding to another question, Sir Keir said: “I think, by the way, the partygate scandal, for lack of a better word… what has happened in recent weeks, where it has become apparent that if the vast majority of the British public were obedient to the laws enacted by the government, the government and the Prime Minister celebrated in Downing Street.

“I think it added to the mental health stress because so many people are now asking, ‘Why the hell did I do this then, when they were doing what they were doing? “”

Meanwhile, Labor decided to defend Sir Keir after the Daily Mail published an image of him – which first appeared in the spring of last year – drinking a bottle of beer while talking to staff at the left in an office while on the trail of local elections last year.

This was during a time when indoor mixing was not allowed unless it was for work.

A party spokesperson said: “Keir Starmer was at work, meeting a local MP in his constituency office and taking part in a Labor Party online event. They stopped to eat as the meeting was taking place. in the evening No rules were broken.

“There is simply no comparison between standing in a kitchen and having something to eat between meetings, with multiple blatant rule-breaking parties at the heart of government, dismissed by lies at the dispatch box and culminating in an apology to the Queen.”

Faced with a mutiny among his MPs and activists, the prime minister is reportedly preparing a response to save his premiership, which he calls Operation Save Big Dog.

His plan would include drawing up a list of civil servants whom he will ask to offer their resignations and removing Plan B restrictions, including COVID passports, masks and working from home.