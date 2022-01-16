Donald Trump – This is how they want to spread the lie





FLORENCE (Dagbladet): Thousands of loyal Donald Trump supporters poured into a huge desert plain between Phoenix and Tuscon, Arizona, on Saturday. In a few days, the most enthusiastic had set up a kind of camp there with caravans, tents and small catering outlets. Everything reminds us of the festival area.

– I came here on Thursday. This is Trump’s 60th rally, Sondra Kczynski told Dagbladet.

trump is real

She stands in front of a long line of Trump supporters, waiting to be let in. Kiczenski came all the way from Michigan to experience Trump again.

hotness: Former President Donald Trump had enough during an interview with National Public Radio. The call ended before the reporter could ask a final question. Video: National Public RadioShow more

Nothing beats seeing him alive, says the one who publishes a book on the former president of the United States.

Kitsinsky is also one of many supporters who believe the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Trump. This is despite the fact that this claim has long been vigorously refuted by a long series of recounts, investigations and over 60 rounds of the US court system.

Lose weight after Trump leaves

“I think he’ll be back as president,” Kitsinski said.

Everywhere are Trump flags and other posters showing support for Trump and anger and hatred against current US President Joe Biden. Several indications that they support the wild Qanoon conspiracy theory. The theory is that the United States is ruled by an evil elite of Democrats and Hollywood celebrities, and that only Trump can save the United States.

Trump: On Sunday evening, Donald Trump will speak in Arizona – in front of thousands of loyal supporters who hope to see him in the White House in 2024. Video: Johannes Warsaw BergShow more

more promises

Trump himself also continued to make allegations of large-scale voter fraud – what US media has come to call the “big lie”. This is also the lie that Trump supporters, who stormed Congress on January 6, believed when they violently intervened to prevent the ratification of the election.

Gold: A gold-plated statue of Donald Trump has garnered a lot of attention among his supporters in Arizona. Photo: Johannes Worse Berg / DagbladetShow more

Now only a few prominent Republican politicians dare to challenge Trump, including Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger.

Ahead of the new Arizona convention, Trump made it clear that he would continue to push him for election theft.

– Looking forward to seeing everyone in Arizona tomorrow! Many topics will be covered including the 2020 presidential election fraud, the big lie, the corrupt LameStream media, the Afghan disaster, inflation, the sudden disrespect for our country and our leaders, and much more. “Large crowds will be covered by television,” Trump wrote in a statement carried by his spokeswoman, Liz Harrison. Twitter Friday.

Frontal attack: – Jerk! Preparing for 2024

Winds are blowing strong across the desert before Trump arrives to deliver the speech in Arizona at 3 a.m. Norwegian. Before him on stage, a number of local candidates in Trump’s state narrowly lost in 2020.

Its aim is to bring loyal supporters to key positions. He wants to regain control of Congress in this year’s by-elections. Moreover, he wants to have loyal supporters at the state level. For Trump, this could be crucial in getting the 2024 presidential election in his favor if he chooses to run as a candidate.

Support: There is no doubt who supports the owner of these flags. Photo: Johannes Worse Berg / DagbladetShow more

Tonight’s event is his first this year and is seen as his big comeback to the political scene ahead of the midterm elections in November.

pillow seller

He is also joined by Trump, president of pillow company MyPillow, Mike Lindell. He gradually became one of the president’s staunchest supporters and a particularly fervent conspirator, backing allegations of widespread voter fraud. Lindell is expected to take the stage in Arizona shortly before Trump.

Recently, Lindell claimed on a show in The real America’s voice that he had proof of such voter fraud that he would send the following US residents behind bars.

Text messages reveal special circumstances

– We already have all the pieces of the puzzle. When you talk about the evidence, we have enough evidence to send everyone to life in prison, about 300 million people, a close Trump ally tells a heavily conspiratorial right-wing TV station and website.

The population of the United States is approximately 332 million.

We already had all of this in November and December, but now we have these other things that were meant to happen, and they are revealing themselves ominously, Lindell says.

Trump had originally planned to hold a press conference on January 6 – the anniversary of the bloody attack on Congress. It was abruptly called off, claiming that no major TV channel wanted to cover it live. Trump later promised to speak on “important issues” in the Arizona House of Representatives instead.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.brytfmonline.com/donald-trump-this-is-how-they-want-to-spread-the-lie/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos