Boris Johnson has lost his usefulness to Britain’s ruling class

Unconvincing wandering in a police outfit to promote hisnew war on drugs, in December, Boris Johnson proudly said: Those who break the law have nowhere to hide. I doubt the so-called county line gangs balked at his display of bravado, but for Johnson and those close to him in Number 10, those words might come to haunt them.

Having already lied aboutChristmas timetaking place at the center of government when COVID restrictions, backed by the force of law, made it clear they were not permitted, the Chief of Staff hosted a socially distanced party in May 2020 and invited around 100 people, as the country endured its strictest confinement. The emails leaked to ITV News could and should be the end of Johnson’s political career.

If that were not enough, the Prime Minister himself has admitted to assist. While the government hopes the problem will be forgotten by Christmas amid Brussels sprouts, gifts and an unrestricted New Year, an unwelcome spotlight on its hypocrisy is a less than optimal start to 2022.

Nevertheless, this moment of danger for Johnson raises larger questions. Of all the things the Conservative government is responsible forunnecessary deathsand the light-hearted and seemingly reckless approach to public health, to begin with, and the rest, like thebetrayalson its upgrading program and theIncrease in National Insurance the question is not so much why the party scandal knocked Johnson’s polls off, but why some of his former allies, especially in the media, chose this moment to find their knives and plunge them inside.

thefirst argumentis that Johnson has served his purpose and has now outlived his usefulness. That goal handily beat Jeremy Corbyns’ Labor Party in an election after the UK establishment scare in 2017. Not only was anti-cuts politics unthinkable before and during the election two years earlier, but the socialist and left-wing ideas returned long after it was common sense to believe them buried and forgotten. In this reading, the achievement of Brexit was a cover to remove part of the Labor vote and put the left back in its box. With Johnson’s main objective achieved, there is no longer any need to suffer his antics.

The second is the seemingly growing threat from Labor itself. After trailing behind the Conservatives and only getting bad luck withterrible results of the by-elections, it was the management of Keir Starmers who had a question mark over the 2021 party conference season. But debacle after debacle can only affect the politician who presides over them, and therefore with theOwen Paterson corruption caseand partygate ultimately tilting the polls in the direction of Labor, Johnson no longer looks like the electoral asset he once was. Getting rid of Johnson now could please some Tory MPs concerned about the smell ofCorruptionand scandal, and give his successor enough time to settle in before the next election.

The final argument is an establishment reaction to his extreme and often authoritarian behavior. Johnson’s efforts to prove he was serious about getting Brexit done before the 2019 election played fast and loose with the law of the land, including his attempts to shut down Parliament and his gleeful willingness to risk integrity of his own party by unceremoniously expelling the greats and otherwise loyal Tories. This could have been excused by the exigencies of the situation and the priority of defeating Labour, but thecreeping authoritarianismof the Johnson government and its contempt for any measure of accountability came to a head with the Paterson scandal.

The decision to shield the former North Shropshire MP from a slap on the wrist while revising parliamentary standards to make iteven more toothlessfocused some establishment minds on his potential danger to the modicum of democracy we have in this country, and thus Johnson’s threat to a main pillar of state legitimacy. Other establishment figures might also have had their material interests in mind: an irresponsible cronyism regime could mean they could miss out on government-backed business opportunities. Therefore,Being shot atand replacing Johnson with someone a little more in tune with the broader interests of their class would be a better outcome than letting him continue.

But these arguments go no further. Given how many people were invited to the parties and how key reporters and editors must have known the extent of Johnson’s blatant disregard for the rules, why did they choose to report on partygate now? Why did they belatedly discover that the main rule maker was also the main rule breaker? Are they in cahoots with dark forces behind the scenes who have a grudge against the Prime Minister? Occam’s Razor suggests not.

Westminster’s media game overlaps with but is not identical to the politics it reports on and influences. First, his commentary on whos in and whos out depends on access to key personalities of the time. If its criticisms are to be tempered by a desire to keep its contact list up to date, the lobby has an incentive to muzzle . The leaks will keep coming provided the boat is not shaken too much.

Moreover, for most of the pandemic, the Conservatives have been well ahead in the polls, in part because they have been the unworthy repository of a spirit of national solidarity that was particularly important in the initial phase of COVID and has had a lingering effect among certain layers of voters. For journalists, reporting on the Johnsons’ party a year ago, and especially shortly after the lockdown period in 2020, could have had ripple effects on confidence in governments’ ability to handle the pandemic and rolling out the vaccination program. This would no doubt have had career implications for any journalist or editor who spoke out, with the threat of conservative action against any programming that stuck its head above the parapet.

This immediate danger passed, and thanks to the movement in the polls, it was significant that theMirrors Pippa Crerar the newspaper least compromised by associations with the government that broke the initial story and opened the floodgates. The initial revelations were a hot story that captured the public’s attention, and as the media compete for attention, others have now followed suit, some of them in step with the growing hostility conservatives towards the Prime Minister and being pushed. for their own purposes, but all to be relevant to audiences old and new.

Johnson’s difficulties are entirely of his own making. His pride brought him down, as he always would. This episode reminds us that our opponents do not form a monolithic bloc and that divisions within their ranks can open up political opportunities for the labor movement. This is such a moment.