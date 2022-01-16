New areas will redefine the India-China escalation process





Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China argues for the identification of new frontiers where the Chinese will exploit existing fault lines. New Delhi: This review is written at a time when new propaganda videos are released vis-à-vis India by the Chinese Communist Party. While the videos were dismissed for being grossly inaccurate, what the strategy clearly highlights are the shifting dimensions of the war. China is honing its capabilities in multi-domain warfare waged in a nebulous gray zone environment. It is no longer confined to military areas where the Chinese dragon was grabbed by the horns by Indian soldiers, as was the case in 2020 in the Galwan Valley and before that in Doklam. Instead, information propaganda or influence operations have become an integral part of mind games. So does the use of technology to create asymmetries. In addition to military warfare, it is these new areas that will perhaps redefine how any escalation takes place in the coming years. These aspects were lucidly highlighted in a recently published book titled Blinkers Off, How Will The World Counter China by senior journalist Gaurie Dwivedi. Provocatively titled, the book argues for the identification of new frontiers where the Chinese will exploit existing fault lines. He urges policymakers to take their blinders off, as the Chinese see all possible options as part of a single strategy to pursue their geopolitical goal. This includes trade, technology, more effective use of global governance bodies and even information campaigns, playing the role of Pakistan and weaning South Asian countries. China is a centuries-old civilization, but the Chinese Communist Party is not. Unlike the Chinese people who have no hegemonic ambitions, the Chinese Communist Party does. And to pursue the dream of tianxia or all under heaven, there will be an open and covert display of aggression. Tianxia is a vague concept around which Xi Jinping has stoked domestic sentiment to legitimize his decision to remove presidential term limits. According to tianxia, ​​the world was divinely granted to the Chinese emperor who was the epicenter of the world and the nations were either tributaries or vassal states. Obviously, Xi Jinping is trying to create the same imagery with the BRI. The program, which is Xi’s flagship project, was added to the Constitution. It should create several vassal states like Pakistan, which is among the eight most indebted countries. To pursue this goal, an isolated China will not hesitate to exploit the non-military aspects of its engagement with the world. After the June 2020 conflict where India resolutely resisted Chinese belligerence, Xi knows that an armed conflict with India will have unsavory consequences. Thus, the continuation of economic warfare and technological warfare becomes more plausible, especially since they do not evoke a strong or concerted response from liberal democracies.

Conducting successful information campaigns and pursuing hard-to-detect cyberattacks are two areas the Chinese will increasingly focus on. It is no mere coincidence that China does not allow free internet use for its own citizens, but uses the same platforms to wage campaigns against other countries. This is by design since Beijing sees this as another aspect of pursuing its strategy to become world hegemony. Although propaganda videos have no takers, they play a role in building narratives and also shaping opinion. Similarly, cyberattacks are lesser methods that have a disproportionate impact on adversaries, from breaking down telecommunications networks to damaging railway systems. Ms. Dwivedi points out that there are now sophisticated cyber armies carrying out attacks targeting vital economic infrastructure. To make matters worse, these armies are led by entities or individuals that cannot be easily tied to a particular country. A real-time, collective response is only part of the solution. The book provides areas where deterrence can be strengthened against cyber attacks.

Besides technology, the book also gives examples where China has successfully used its economic muscle against smaller economies such as Norway, South Korea and, more recently, Australia, which has called for an independent investigation into the origins of Covid-19. These show the need to respond in the same way to China’s economic aggression. Major economies like the United States and India, which run trade deficits with China, can counter these tactics if the Quad as a mechanism assesses the economic possibilities of isolating Beijing. Quad, which has the potential to act to counter China’s overreach in the Indo-Pacific, mentioned alternative supply chains as a possibility. It is time to act on this intention. Blinkers Off offers a new perspective on relations with China outside the realm of zero-sum conflict. In non-military warfare, there are clear winners. In 2022, China may not be part of it.

Major General BK Sharma (Retired) is the Director of the United Service Institution of India.

