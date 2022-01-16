Twitter bans account linked to Iranian leader for animated video threatening Trump





WASHINGTON — Twitter said on Saturday it has permanently suspended an account linked to Iran’s supreme leader who posted a video calling for revenge for the assassination of a top general against former US President Donald Trump.

“The referenced account has been permanently suspended for violating our getaway policy,” a Twitter spokesperson told AFP.

The account, @KhameneiSite, posted an animated video this week showing an unmanned aircraft targeting Trump, who ordered a drone strike in Baghdad two years ago that killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani.

Major accounts of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in various languages ​​remain active. Last year, another similar account was suspended by Twitter for a post that also appeared to refer to revenge against Trump.

The recent video, titled “Revenge is Definite,” was also posted on Khamenei’s official website.

Receive the daily edition of The Times of Israel by email and never miss our best articles

By registering, you agree to the terms

According to Twitter, the company’s top priority is keeping people safe and protecting the health of conversation on the platform.

Iranian SL Khamenei’s website chose this animation as the best entry in a contest to mark the second anniversary of Soleimani’s murder.

Posted at https://t.co/UHGRnoPEAR, the video shows Trump being targeted by a robot and drone while golfing in Florida. pic.twitter.com/K6vb0WEKi1

— Kian Sharifi (@KianSharifi) January 13, 2022

The social media giant says it has clear policies regarding abusive behavior and will take action when violations are identified.

Twitter account @KhameneiSite banned on January 15, 2022. (Screen capture: Twitter)

As head of the Quds Force, the foreign operations branch of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Soleimani was the architect of its strategy in the Middle East.

He and his Iraqi lieutenant were killed by a US drone strike outside Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020.

Khamenei has repeatedly promised to avenge his death.

On January 3, the second anniversary of the strike, Iran’s ultra-conservative Supreme Leader and President Ebrahim Raisi again threatened the United States with revenge.

Trump supporters regularly decry the Republican billionaire’s ban from Twitter, pointing out that the accounts of several leaders considered authoritarian by the United States are allowed to post on the platform.

Are you serious. We appreciate that!

We’re really glad you’ve read the X Times of Israel articles over the past month.

That’s why we come to work every day – to provide discerning readers like you with unmissable coverage of Israel and the Jewish world.

So now we have a request. Unlike other media, we don’t have a paywall in place. But because the journalism we do is expensive, we invite readers to whom The Times of Israel has become important to help support our work by joining the Times of Israel community.

For just $6 a month, you can help support our quality journalism while enjoying The Times of Israel AD-FREE, as well as accessing exclusive content available only to members of the Times of Israel community.

Join our community Join our community Already a member? Log in to stop seeing this



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.timesofisrael.com/twitter-bans-account-linked-to-iran-leader-over-animated-video-threatening-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos