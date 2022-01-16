In Pakistan, Hareem Shah’s “TikTok sarkar” is more powerful than Imran Khan’s tabdeeli government





It is important for the world to know that Pakistan takes its money laundering problem seriously, hence the investigation against TikTok star Hareem Shah. Financial Action Task Force, are you watching? Who knows that this investigation might get Pakistan off the FATF gray list sooner rather than later. This seriousness, multiplied in each TikTok video, is too much. Now cynics would say the investigation against Shah is as serious as his TikTok confessions from time to time. Yet in Naya Pakistan, TikTok matters more than Rock Paper Scissors.

This time, Hareem Shah, no stranger to controversy or government investigations, landed in hot waters after he spoke in a viral social media video about how people should be careful when bringing large sums of money abroad because you can be caught. She added, Mujhe toh kisi ne kuch nahin kaha, keh bhi nahin sakte (Nobody told me anything, they can’t do that), leaving a life lesson, for anyone listening, that rules are only for the poor in Pakistan. With two stacks of British pounds in front of her, she shared the national grief over the devaluation of the Pakistani rupee and how the current government’s promises to increase the value of the currency and passport have come to naught. Kuch nahin kar sake, bas baatein hi kar sake (they could only talk, do nothing), she said.

After outrage on social media for shaming the authorities and allegations he took a large sum of money to the UK via Karachi airport, an investigation has been launched. And then the TikTok star posted a video, stating that she was just having fun and had no information about money laundering. Now, that would be no less amusing than last year when all the Pakistani media went into 007 mode to find out if Hareem had married a minister, only to find out it was a prank. However, this time it was too late. The authorities intervened and made it clear that this was no joke, at least according to Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser for home affairs.

TikTok Sarkar

With federal ministers on his speed dial, roaming the halls of power and often threatening political leaders with leaked calls and videos when things go wrong, Hareem Shah has been a constant in Naya Pakistan. She runs a parallel TikTok sarkar, which may now seem more powerful than the tabdeeli sarkar accusing Home Minister Sheikh Rasheed of sending her indecent videos, then claiming he was a good friend of hers and calling the minister on a cat.

Another example was the dispute with Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Fayaz-ul-Hasan Chohan, where she threatened to report him, and Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry slapping a TV presenter when he was asked about the alleged Hareem Shah videos. Chaudhary also wanted media laws overhauled against such groundless accusations. The looming threat of leaked video bombs continues, and so much is said about the fight against enemies on the border. These are the real issues for our ministers. After all, ministers’ lives matter!

‘jutti thalle’ from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Don’t forget the Mufti Abdul Qavi episode in which Hareem Shah slapped him for alleged misdeeds, or his unforgettable visit to Pakistan’s Foreign Ministry. She was seen making TikTok videos in offices with Indian songs playing in the background, sitting in the Foreign Minister’s chair. An investigation has also been ordered by Prime Minister Imran Khan into access to the Shah’s consular-only premises. She stood in front of Jinnah’s portrait, while Oh jutti thalle rakhdi aa mitran de dil nu played in the TikTok video.

Relevant commentary on contemporary foreign affairs Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had recently been accused of causing a storm with his infamous sitting pose during a meeting with the Saudi ambassador. It was also frowned upon by the mitr country. But it was all cleared up with an incisive statement from the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant on Religious Harmony, Tahir Ashrafi: Qureshi sahib has a back problem, so he usually sits the same way.

Who allows #hareemshah to sit in PM’s chair @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/xBe1UiLc7i

— Rj imran official (@rjimranofficial) October 23, 2019

A strong supporter of Imran Khan, Hareem Shah also claims that the prime minister invited her to join his party and work on education policy. Despite being a supporter of the PTI, his favorite political leader is the chairman of the Pakistan People’s Party, Bilawal Bhutto. Naturally, she criticized the banning of TikTok in Pakistan. His opinion was that if vulgarity is a problem, then Prime Minister Imran Khan should enforce Islamic laws, not call for a ban on enforcement. Now, how visionary is that, early signs of leadership? On the surface, this may all sound like a joke to you. But from what we witnessed after the 2018 elections and the performance of the Naya Pakistan team, I have to say: Ek chance Hareem Shah ko bhi milna chahiye, and why not?

The author is a freelance journalist from Pakistan. His Twitter handle is @nailainayat. Views are personal.

(Edited by Humra Laeeq)

