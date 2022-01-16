Xi Jinping calls for “war” against digital economy monopolies





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia –Chinese President Xi Jinping has called on Chinese regulators to fight the growth of a monopolizing digital economy. This is what he conveyed in an essay published by the Chinese Communist Party. In his writings, Xi called on China to focus on key areas such as integrated circuits, displays, communications equipment and smart hardware. China should “develop a number of internationally competitive enterprises and lead green enterprises controlling the industrial chain, to create a world-class digital industrial cluster,” he said. “We need to see that compared to big and powerful countries in the global digital economy, China’s digital economy is big but not strong, and fast but not superior.” Xi also called for regulation and standardization to close regulatory loopholes and prevent monopolies and the disorderly expansion of capital in the world’s second-largest economy. “During its rapid development, China’s digital economy has also shown unhealthy and erratic seeds and trends that not only affect the healthy development of the digital economy, but also violate laws and regulations and threaten economic security and national finance,” he wrote. again. In the era of Xi, Chinese regulators have cracked down on big tech giants playing an integral role in the digital economy. Recently, the land of the bamboo curtain plans to launch a digital currency in yuan or e-CNY against Alipay by Alibaba and WeChatpay designed by Tencent. According to analysts from consulting firm Trivium China, Linghao Bao, Chinese authorities are currently studying market penetration.The Central Bank of China or PBOC has also carried out preliminary planning which allows the use of e-CNY in 10 regions, including the major cities of Shanghai and Beijing. [Gambas:Video CNBC] (tps/tps)





