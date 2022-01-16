Donald Trump mocks mother of American war hero killed in action in 2004





Ghazala and Khizr Khan, whose son Humayun was killed serving in the US military, challenge Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump to read his copy of the US Constitution at the Democratic National Convention in Philadelphia last week (Photo: Lucy Nicholson /Reuters)

Article originally published 07/31/2016: Due to a technical issue, this article may have resurfaced for some readers, and the original publication date may not have been visible.

Donald Trump could have sunk to his lowest level yet after mocking the mother of a dead American Muslim soldier killed in Iraq.

The US presidential candidate is facing widespread condemnation and little support from fellow Republicans after making questionable remarks about Ghazala Khan.

Her son, Humayun, was killed by a car bomb in 2004 in Iraq at the age of 27.

On Thursday, she stood silent as her husband, Khir Khan, attacked Trump and his anti-Muslim bigotry in a moving speech at the Democratic National Convention.

You sacrificed nothing and no one, he told Trump directly, whose flagship political promise is to ban all Muslims from entering the United States and to build a wall on the Mexican border.

The Republican candidate responded over the weekend, telling ABC News he had made a lot of sacrifices — and went on to suggest that Ghazala Khan was not allowed to speak at the convention. He said:

If you look at his wife, she was standing there. She had nothing to say. She probably had no right to have anything to say. You tell me.

Watch Trump make the remarks in the video below.

Trump also failed to name any specific sacrifices, instead pointing to the jobs he created as a businessman and builder. I think when I can employ thousands and thousands of people, take care of their education, take care of so many things…

On MSNBC, Ghazala Khan explained that she was very nervous, which clearly upset her when she saw the photo of her son. I couldn’t take it and I was controlling myself at the time, so it’s very difficult, she said.

Today, Khir Khan said in an interview with CNN:

(Trump) is a black soul, and that is totally unsuitable for leading this country. The love and affection we have received affirms our grief that our experience in this country has been correct and positive. The world receives us as we have never seen it. They saw the darkness of his character, of his soul.

The story continues

Last week, Khir Khan gave an impassioned speech at the Democratic convention in Philadelphia, challenging the TV star to read the Constitution. See the video below.

Trump, inevitably doubled down on Twitter, somehow suggesting he was the victim of it all.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

