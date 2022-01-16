JUI-F wins LG polls after establishment withdraws support for PTI: Fazl – Newspaper





MANSEHRA: Opposition leader Jamiat Ulema-i-Islam-Fazl Maulana Fazlur Rehman claimed on Saturday that his party had won the first phase of local elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa after the military establishment withdrew its support for ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf.

Our view on this [PM Imran Khan-led] government is no different than it was after the 2018 general election. The stolen public mandate drove the PTI to power. People admire us for our anti-PTI commitment and voted overwhelmingly for us in the first phase of the LG elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This will be repeated in the second phase [of LG polls] thus, Mr. Fazl told his parties the Payyam-i-Jamiat Convention here.

Mr Fazl, who is also the chairman of the opposition alliance, the Pakistan Democratic Movement, claimed that Prime Minister Imran Khan was implementing Wests’ agenda in the country.

He said that Islam taught its followers to confront evil forces and injustices and therefore his party challenged the country’s corrupt rulers, who stigmatized politics.

Says the country is on the brink of bankruptcy due to faulty government policies

The JUI-F leader said he was the only political party with an ideology and had used all possible political means to enforce Islamic laws in the country despite serious injustices.

He criticized the government for what he called finalizing the so-called national security policy without giving parliament confidence.

We will never accept a policy for which Parliament is out of the loop. Former military leader General Ayub Khan did the same. He sold the country’s three rivers to India, which is now building more and more power projects on them to create a drought situation in Pakistan, he said.

Mr Fazl alleged that Prime Minister Imran Khan handed over the country to the International Monetary Fund for a loan by compromising national security and integrity.

He also claimed that the PTI government had misappropriated international financial assistance given to effectively respond to the novel coronavirus in the country.

JUI-F chief insisted China wants to invest more than $70 billion in development megaprojects in the country, but PM blocked him saying his country needs microprojects and not of macros.

Our prime minister whom I earlier called selected has now become an irrational person, who turned down $35 billion Chinese investment for hydropower projects during a visit to China, he said.

Fazl said the country lags far behind India and other developing countries due to PTI’s flawed policies over the past more than three years.

Due to Imran Khan’s government’s misguided economic policies, the country is threatened with bankruptcy, he said.

The JUI-F leader said high inflation and unemployment rates and poverty were forcing more and more people to commit suicide out of frustration.

He said the military establishment should not support a government that has plunged the country into a severe economic crisis and forced the people to struggle to earn a living.

JUI-F Provincial Emir Maulana Attaur Rehman and other party leaders also addressed the convention.

Posted in Dawn, January 16, 2022

