Reviews | Boris Johnson has survived many scandals. This one is different.





The indictment is endless, but so too, apparently, is the British public’s forgiveness for a man many see as fun, optimistic and, despite his unerringly elitist outlook, somehow one of between us. Mr Johnson has also been endlessly spoiled by wives who have long seemed to forgive his alleged infidelity in the name of excitement, by employers who for decades ignored his duplicity and selfishness in exchange for his stardust, by voters who traded a bit of mayhem for his popular well-meeting hi-mate act and forceful take on being a Brit. Even his presidential record of the country’s disastrously high Covid death rate has often prompted the response, Well, he’s doing the best he can. Or he did. The day Parliament grilled him on the party portal allegations, he would have left Downing Street lying in his official car to avoid photographers. Thousands of people have taken to social media to express their fury. The newspapers joined us: the leftist Daily Mirror splashed DISGRACE! on its first page. The conservative-leaning Times of London said the Defiant PM was refusing to quit as polls slipped further, writing that a YouGov poll found six in 10 voters wanted him out. Most expect this number to increase only in the coming days. Obviously, something has changed. This may seem like a simple social fight to some, but it is actually an issue that cuts right to the heart and soul of a nation. Mr. Johnson the prankster finally finds himself in the dock of public opinion, and the jury is turning against him because he minimized our sacrifices and our pain. A search for his basic decency and compassion has uncovered a man devoid of empathy, a leader who believes himself to be free from responsibility or honor. He could do whatever he wanted with whom he liked to attend a BYOB party to enjoy the good weather while others outside of his charmed circle risked fines for meet more than one friend outdoors. On May 19, 2020, the day before that now infamous Downing Street garden party, I buried my mother, Jean. A glamorous woman who once enjoyed painting, swimming in the sea and partying with friends, she had died, alone, of Covid. The house told me that everyone on her floor was also dead. I had not been allowed to see her in person since March of that year due to lockdown restrictions and an overwhelmed healthcare system. I was informed of his death by email. By those same strict laws imposed by Mr Johnson, only 10 people were allowed to attend his funeral. Many relatives were banned, as well as all friends and neighbors. For the few people allowed to join me, I distributed a single white peony to place near his casket. We were forbidden to touch it. My mother, Jean, was just one of tens of thousands of people who died alone: ​​sons and daughters unable to say goodbye to their parents, young mothers unable to say goodbye to their children, so many people deprived from the comfort of family or friends in the end, leaving those behind distraught.

