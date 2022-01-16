Trump Calls Capitol Police Officer Who Shot Ashli ​​Babbitt ‘Disgraceful’





Trump held his first rally of 2022 in Arizona on Saturday. The former president spewed lies about the Jan. 6 uprising in his speech. Trump called the officer who fatally shot Ashli ​​Babbitt “disgraceful” and “out of control dope.” Loading Something is loading.

Former President Donald Trump called a ‘disgrace’ the Capitol Police officer who shot and killed Ashli ​​Babbitt during the Jan. 6 riot at the US Capitol and claimed the FBI was behind it of the insurgency.

At the first rally of the year in Florence, Ariz., Trump falsely claimed Democrats wanted to “protect” the officer exonerated of wrongdoing in Babbitt’s murder following an internal investigation.

“I watched this guy being interviewed, they wanted to protect him so they wanted to keep him. He couldn’t get on TV fast enough. The guy who shot Ashli ​​Babbitt for no reason,” Trump said.

Trump called the officer a “drug out of control” and a “disgrace.”

“He’s so proud of himself. Let’s see how he could do without the protections he has. And by the way, if it happened the other way around, they’d be calling ‘let’s bring back the electric chair,'” Trump added, making reference to the Democrats.

Lt. Michael Byrd, a 28-year veteran of the force, revealed his identity in an interview with NBC News in August, months after the insurgency.

Babbitt, who the day before the attack tweeted “Nothing will stop us. They can try and try but the storm is here and it’s hitting DC in less than 24 hours”, was shot while trying to climbing through a broken window in front of the President’s lobby.

Trump, however, went on to allege “the real insurrection happened on Election Day” and alleged that the FBI was behind the riot.

“They never talk about that crowd. They talk about the people who came down to the Capitol. They don’t talk about the size of that crowd. I believe it was the biggest crowd I’ve ever spoken to. [to] before and they were there to protest the election,” Trump said.

He added: “Fake news never talks about it. They never talk about it. Exactly how many people present at the Capitol complex on January 6 were confidential FBI informants, agents or otherwise directly or indirectly with an agency of the United States government. People want to hear that.

