How Arizona could provide a roadmap for Trump 2024





Once overlooked, election administration roles like secretary of state have also taken on new meaning since Mr Trump vilified office holders who rejected his claims in swing states where he narrowly lost.

In most US states, the secretary of state is the election official and oversees voting procedures and the counting of ballots, as well as the certification of election results.

Aware that the issue is inflaming his base, Mr. Trump has continued to push his disputed allegations of a stolen election whenever he appears in public.

He centered his voter fraud allegations in Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – all of which were decided for Mr Biden by less than three percentage points, but gave him a decisive lead in the very important electoral college.

In Arizona, Michal Joyner, the 2nd vice president of the Maricopa County Republicans, said she found the 2020 election was still one of the first issues voters brought up on the doorstep.

“There is a large segment of people who still think the [voting] machines were corrupted and blank ballots were cast in the middle of the night – and they’re still talking about it,” she said.

Ms Joyner, who stressed she was not speaking on behalf of the state party, said while she hoped Republicans could “move on” after the fallout from the 2020 election, she understood why Mr. Trump kept coming back to the theme.

“It’s like throwing meat at tigers – you have these people who are enraged by it,” she said.

The issue of voter fraud has permeated races for election administration positions across the United States, according to the nonprofit Brennan Center for Justice.

In a report released this week, the Brennan Center described the current environment as “the first time in the modern era that questions about election legitimacy have played such a prominent role in contests for election officials.”

In addition to Arizona, election denial has become a key campaign issue in five other battleground states with elections for Secretary of State in 2022 – Georgia, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada and Wisconsin – according to The report.

And these candidates have an audience – according to a recent Axios-Momentive poll, only 55% of Americans accept that Mr. Biden legitimately won the 2020 election.

Skepticism is such in parts of Arizona that some Holocaust deniers have taken matters into their own hands.

