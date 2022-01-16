4 questions to understand the scandal threatening British Prime Minister Boris Johnson | World

For the British government led by Boris Johnson, it has been a week of apologies.

First, it was Wednesday (12/1), in front of Parliament. There, the British Prime Minister apologized to his colleagues in Westminster for attending a party organized in May 2020, in full confinement due to the covid-19 pandemic.

Thus, this Friday (14/1), a spokesperson for 10 Downing Street, the official residence of the Prime Minister, sent a letter to Buckingham Palace, the residence of Queen Elizabeth II, in which he apologized for the celebration of two feasts the night before. the funeral of Prince Philip of Edinburgh, husband of the monarch, in April 2021.

“The Prime Minister’s Office deeply regrets that this is happening at a time of national mourning,” the statement said.

These meetings also took place at a time when the country was in lockdown due to the covid-19 pandemic and there were restrictions on social gatherings.

The holiday scandal which took place when most British citizens could not gather together or be with their families during the most difficult times of the pandemic has caused “anger and sadness” in the country.

Leaders of opposition parties such as Labor and the Liberal Democrats have called for Johnson’s resignation. And even several parliamentarians from the Conservative Party itself have called for the Prime Minister to leave.

Here are the main points of this scandal which many believe could have serious consequences for Boris Johnson’s political future.

1. What happened in Downing Street?

A starting point for the scandal could be set in mid-2021, when The Sun newspaper revealed a photo and video of then British Health Secretary Matt Hancock kissing Gina Coladangelo, a government adviser.

The image was dated to May that year, when serious restrictions and social distancing were in place, established by Hancock himself to protect people during the pandemic.

The publication of these images forced the resignation of the minister and opened a door which is not yet closed: the leaked images showing Downing Street officials at rallies and parties while the government itself banned meetings more than two people.

Although they appeared in a different order, different celebrations have already caught the public’s attention.

One of the meetings took place in May 2020 and footage shows the Prime Minister in the garden of the official residence drinking wine with other officials.

Meetings that took place in December 2020, during Christmas parties, have also been leaked, in which several employees are seen sharing food and drinks with each other.

At that time, the United Kingdom was in a critical situation, with more than 400 deaths a day.

In an image from this Christmas season, the Prime Minister can be seen solving a quiz or riddle typical of British New Year celebrations with others in the same room and seated at the same table, on December 15, 2020, according to the date of celebration Photograph.

Among the appointments are the farewells of civil servants who were retiring from government – or the already famous Christmas party on December 18, 2020.

After initial information emerged, Johnson initially denied that these meetings had taken place and later said he had not participated in them.

He later apologized to Parliament, admitting to having been present.

Reports have also emerged that an encounter with alcohol consumption the night before Prince Philip’s funeral on April 9, 2021.

One of the images that marked this moment – and which resurfaced with the revelation of the festivities of the members of the government – is that of Queen Elizabeth 2 alone during the funeral ceremony of her husband to comply with the rules imposed by the government itself to control the pandemic. .

2. What was the reaction in the UK?

The reaction was “anger and sadness”, as the country’s analysts and political leaders summed it up.

Opposition Leader Keir Starmer has been a vocal advocate for Johnson’s resignation in the face of a slew of details about social gatherings in Downing Street.

“It all shows the very serious way in which Boris Johnson has demoted the prime minister,” Starmer said this week.

He added: “The party is over, Prime Minister. The only question that remains is whether it will be the British who kick you or your own party out, or whether you, as the last decent thing to do, resign.”

Indeed, many Britons have expressed their rejection of what happened. Especially those who lost family members to the virus and couldn’t say goodbye to them.

“Two weeks before Boris Johnson attended one of these parties, I said goodbye to my parents for the last time. And I had to do it from afar,” journalist Chris Bishop wrote in a column published in the Eastern Daily Press.

“What bothers me most about all of this is that while almost everyone is making sacrifices on a daily basis, those at the highest levels of government have acted as if the guidelines did not apply to them,” did he declare.

Citizens have also expressed their dissatisfaction in different areas.

“Disgusting. They tell us we can’t do this or that and we can’t take our kids and then they can have social gatherings with whoever they want, whenever they want. I really don’t think that’s fair “said Sakeena. , 35, mother of five, BBC interview.

Several polls also indicate that if an election were held now, the opposition Labor Party would have a lead of more than 10 points.

3. What did Boris Johnson say – and what awaits him?

When the first reports of meetings in Downing Street became known, Johnson denied taking part.

However, the revelations made in recent weeks have led him to modify his speech.

It was then that in Parliament he admitted to having attended one of these meetings, although he said he had always thought that they were working meetings.

“I want to apologise. I am aware of the extraordinary sacrifices millions of people have made over the past 18 months. I am aware of the anger they feel towards me and my government when they think the rules have not been complied with in Downing Street,” he told the parliamentary session.

And he added, about the party held in the garden of his residence: “From today’s point of view, I think I should have asked everyone to come back. I should have realized that even if technically the official recommendations were followed, millions of people wouldn’t see it that way.”

According to some analysts, what he got with that apology was just a breather until the next chapter in this story came to light: the investigation that Sue Gray is working on.

Gray is Permanent Secretary in the Government Office, but more importantly, the person chosen to lead the investigation which has been determined to verify the details of the parties and establish whether they have broken the law in any way.

This report will be published in a few weeks.

“Some of Johnson’s allies suggest Sue Gray’s report may end up becoming a burden (for Johnson) after her public explanation last Wednesday,” BBC political editor Laura Kuenssberg said.

“While this does not mean his immediate departure, the truth is that it puts on the table something that was previously unthinkable: that Boris Johnson’s period in power could soon come to an end.”

4. What is the 1922 Committee and why is it crucial today?

One possibility that has grown stronger in recent weeks is Boris Johnson’s early departure from government.

This can happen in several ways, but mainly in two: if he himself resigns from office – which for the moment seems unlikely – or if members of his own party withdraw him.

This is where the 1922 Committee comes in, actually created in 1923 and made up essentially of a group of conservative parliamentarians who meet weekly to review the party’s strategies and actions.

The support of the committee is essential to keep the Prime Minister and his cabinet members in power, in circumstances where the Conservative Party is in government, as is the case now.

The committee has a no-confidence vote tool that works like this: if a Conservative MP disagrees with the party leadership, they can send a letter to the head of the 1922 committee.

If letters arrive from 15% of Conservative MPs in the House of Commons expressing their disagreement with the party leadership, it would be possible to ask for a vote of confidence in the current leader, which could end in his resignation.