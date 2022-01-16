Trump slams Biden, voices unsubstantiated voter fraud allegations at first rally of 2022





Former President TrumpDonald TrumpClyburn says he fears losing House, ‘losing this democracy’ MORE held its first midterm rally of the year in Arizona on Saturday, taking the opportunity to slam President BidenJoe BidenSunday shows preview: Democrats’ fight for voting rights bill reaches fever pitch David Weil: Wrong man, wrong place, wrong time Biden’s voting rights bet prompts MORE guesses and continues to voice claims no based on voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

In an address from Florence, Arizona, Trump covered a plethora of issues including the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, foreign policy and crime.

“They’re incompetent, actually,” Trump said, referring to the Biden administration.

Trump also used the address to attack Bidens’ chief medical adviser, Dr. Anthony FauciAnthony FauciDeSantis says he disagreed with Trump’s decision to shut down the economy at the start of the pandemic MORE, who also worked with Trump during his administration.

Bidens made him the person. He is like the king. Faucis the king, Trump said, invoking chants to lock him down. The comments come less than a week after Fauci accused Sen. Rand PaulRandal (Rand) Howard PaulOvernight Energy & Environment Lummis of withholding Biden’s EPA picks MORE (R-Ky.) sanctions bill from put him in personal danger due to public attacks.

But as he discussed other topics, Trump’s voter fraud allegations and the investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attacks on the Capitol played a dominant role in his speech.

Trump slammed the House Select Committee on Jan. 6, calling it an unrestricted political hacks committee, and denounced what he described as the inhumane treatment of those arrested during the takeover. Capitol.

What happens to these people in these prisons, why don’t they do it with Antifa and Black Lives Matter? said Trump. Democratic supporters celebrated their indefinite detention without trial.

Trump was supposed to hold a press conference at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, as counter-scheduling for a planned prayer service at the Capitol to commemorate the January 6 events on their one-year anniversary. , but canceled it and said he would bring up the subject at the rally in Arizona.

The rally comes as Republicans increasingly express optimism ahead of the midterm elections in November. Arizona, in particular, will be a major battleground, with a race for the Senate and high-level governors.

2022, though a total disaster for the country so far, is going to be a big disaster for the people of this state, Trump told the crowd.

Trump has endorsed Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, but has yet to endorse the state Senate primary. A number of Republicans are participating in the contest, including state Attorney General Mark Brnovich (R), Jim Lamon and Blake Masters, who was in attendance at the rally on Saturday. The former president said he would approve the primary at the right time.

Trump has made it clear he will not endorse Gov. Doug DuceyDoug DuceyTrump to make campaign demands center stage in Arizona Overnight Health Care White House: Testing website coming soon Treasury threatens to claw back COVID-19 funds due to anti-mask rules at the Arizona school PLUS (R), which is considering a possible Senate bid in the state. Ducey has faced Trump’s wrath since he certified the 2020 election results in Arizona.

Someone said oh he wants to run for the Senate, Trump said of Ducey. He will never get my approval.

He warned that weak Republicans who do not acknowledge voter fraud or the border situation will lose the election.

Trump lost Arizona to Biden in 2020. The GOP-controlled States Senate ordered an audit of results in Maricopa County following the 2020 election, which found Biden won the county with a larger margin than the final certified results showed.

Trump didn’t say whether he would run for president again in 2024, but said we would retake the White House that year.

Trump concluded his speech by predicting that Republicans would win big in November, starting with Arizona.

A big red wave is going to start right here in Arizona, Trump said. This is the year we take back the House, this is the year we take back the Senate, and this is the year we take back America.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thehill.com/homenews/campaign/589927-trump-slams-biden-voices-election-fraud-claims-at-first-rally-of-2022 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos