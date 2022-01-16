How Indonesian Joko Widodo consolidated his power during the pandemic

Indonesia’s economic recession was a relatively modest 2.1%, well below that of many of its neighbours. The economic recovery begins gradually in 2022, with growth estimated between 3% and 3.5%.

Quick response, with challenges ahead

At the start of the crisis, the authorities reacted quickly, with the Bank of Indonesia adopting an unconventional but effective monetary policy, in part to support a cautiously expansionary fiscal policy. The strength of commodity prices has further stimulated the economy.

As the recovery continues, the challenge will be to return to pre-crisis fiscal and monetary policy settings, lest unconventional settings become embedded in the political system, especially in the approaching general elections in 2024.

The government has also taken advantage of the crisis to put in place a more ambitious program of microeconomic reforms, in particular through its so-called omnibus law, which Parliament approved at the end of 2020.

Although the consultation and socialization processes in the preparation of the law have been deficient, foreign investment has actually increased in 2021. The challenge in the country’s Constitutional Court is not expected to derail its implementation.

Nevertheless, Indonesia continued to drift slowly towards a more inward-looking development strategy. The strategy for promoting greater national added value, known as downstream, has strengthened, particularly in the natural resources sector, with the consequent proliferating risks of cronyism.

At the same time, official policy emphasizes the goal of increased participation in global production networks. These two goals are fundamentally incompatible, and the result is that Indonesia continues to miss important manufacturing export opportunities.

Parliament also has yet to ratify the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (RCEP), of which Indonesian strategists were the craftsmen.

Dreadful excess mortality

Unsurprisingly, the healthcare system was first overwhelmed by the pandemic. Indonesia’s official COVID-19 death rate of 53.3/100,000 is not high by global standards. But its excess mortality rate is much higher, estimated at several multiples of this figure.

There is no quick health fix for a system that has historically been a low priority for public investment. A large minority of the population has little or no health insurance. The initially slow vaccination rate also reflected global inequalities in vaccine supply, with China by far the largest and most promising supplier.

The health response in the first half of 2020 was also complicated by the confusing directives issued by the Minister of Health, who was subsequently replaced.

Protecting the standard of living, especially that of the poor, has been a major challenge. Since the Asian financial crisis, Indonesia has made significant progress in building a viable if rudimentary social safety net. But the programs are modestly funded and not designed for a large-scale shutdown of economic activity as has happened periodically in 2020.

There was a surprisingly small deterioration in living standards, likely because economic contraction in 2020 was limited and social programs had some protective effect, according to research by Asep Suryahadi and others. Initially, these programs only covered the poor, not the near-poor. But the government subsequently made an effort to extend their coverage.

With around a third of secondary school students in households without working internet or enrolled in schools that are unable to provide digital education, there has almost certainly been a growing educational disadvantage that can never be corrected without programs specific catch-ups.

Despite the severe loss of life, Indonesia has not been deeply affected by the pandemic. Stability in its various economic and political manifestations continues to be the cornerstone of political life.

the recovery program is still substantial, in the context of a slowing pre-pandemic economy. With such low tax base, falling to less than 10% of GDP during the pandemic, the fiscal space for governments is very limited. Public debt has increased, albeit moderately.

There is a growing educational and labor market disadvantage to overcome. Public health and medical research systems require huge investments. Social safety nets need to be strengthened. Investment needs in physical infrastructure remain huge, although Jokowi still seems determined to pursue his grand plan for a new capital in remote Kalimantan.

Indonesia will also chair this year’s G20 summit, which provides an opportunity for Jokowi to bring the voice of developing economies to the global agenda as the world recovers from COVID-19.

It is also an opportunity for quiet Sino-US diplomacy on the sidelines, especially since ASEAN countries are a crucial player in this dispute.

Haryo Aswicahyono is a senior researcher at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Jakarta and Hal Hill is HW Arndt Emeritus Professor of Southeast Asian Economies at the Australian National University. This article is part of a series from East Asia Forum (www.eastasiaforum.org) at the Crawford School of ANUs College of Asia and the Pacific.