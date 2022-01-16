Politics
Turkey plans first phase of serial production of Hurjet aircraft
Turkey appears to be gearing up to make a name for itself in the jet trainer sector with its ambitious indigenous jet trainer and light attack aircraft, Hrjet, after witnessing the meteoric rise of Turkish drones in the global armed drone market.
Hrjet is also a direct rival of the Indias Tejas jet in Malaysia’s tender for Lead-In-Trainer light combat aircraft / fighter aircraft. Also, both fighters should be serious candidates for the bidding.
Tejas are already in the production phase and serve in the Indian Air Force. Hrjet, on the other hand, is still in the development phase and its first flight is still a year away. However, Turkey appears to be on track to accelerate the development of its advanced trainer aircraft as soon as possible.
According to a declaration taken by the Defense Industry Executive Committee following a meeting chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on January 12, Turkey has now decided to move forward with the first phase of serial production of the Hrjet, jet/light attack trainer.
The Hrjet is expected to make its maiden flight in 2023. The aircraft is designed with the intention of being a fifth-generation trainer.
The committee explored the possibility of adding additional indigenous equipment to the inventory of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) as well as other security services, according to a statement from the communications directorate.
The committee also made final decisions on numerous air, land and maritime platforms, communication and information systems, munitions and missiles, equipment, modernization, logistics, cybersecurity and intelligence. artificial.
The committee stressed the need for local manufacturing of all technologies imported by the country and said efforts in this regard would be supported. It was also noted that Turkey will continue to design, develop and manufacture indigenous systems and technologies. The discussion highlighted the importance of R&D and P&D in the development of important and sophisticated technologies, the statement said.
Last week, Erdogan promised that by next year, the Turkish defense industry will present an indigenous fifth-generation fighter. The TF-X concept aircraft has a look similar to the F-35. Erdogan said the plane will fly in 2025 and will be in service with the Turkish Air Force by 2029.
Since Ankara was kicked out of the F-35 program in 2019 over its purchase of Russia’s S-400 missile defense system, Erdogan has pushed Turkey’s military sector to become more independent of foreign suppliers. Rheinmetall, a German company, also canceled plans to jointly manufacture the Turkish Altay tank in 2019.
Hrjet turkeys
Hrjet is a single-engine, tandem-seat advanced jet trainer and light attack aircraft with modern avionics and high-performance features that play a crucial role in advanced pilot training due to its performance characteristics superior.
Turkey claimed that its wide variety of mission capabilities and large payload make the combat version a force multiplier on the battlefield.
Hrjet will be equipped with a sophisticated mission computer in its modern cockpit, enabling it to become a fifth-generation training aircraft. Superior sensitive radar and attack systems, as well as air and ground communication capabilities, will be installed on aircraft, reducing hazards and risks.
Hrjet will have a wingspan of 11 meters and a length of 13.4 meters (43 feet). The main objective of the Hrjet project is to replace the Turkish Air Force’s T-38 training aircraft fleet, which consists of 70 aircraft, as well as to meet the demands of potential foreign customers. The advanced jet’s maximum height is 45,000 feet (14 kilometers), and it has a payload of 3,000 kilograms (6,600 pounds) and a top speed of Mach 1.2.
Export potential
Turkish Aerospace Industries is said to have created the HRJET program in response to the market outlook for general-purpose aircraft, using its expertise and capabilities in the design and manufacture of cost-effective trainer aircraft/light aircraft/systems. As mentioned earlier, the aircraft is already competing in the Malaysian tender.
Professor Temel Kotil, Managing Director of Trk Aerospace Industries AS, spoke about Jet Training and the HRJET light attack aircraft on CNN Trk. Kotil expressed his confidence in the fighter, stating that the HURJET is on its way to Malaysia since TAI has an excellent reputation in Malaysia’s tender.
Even domestically, the development of the Turkish Hurjet continues at full speed, with considerable improvements to the basic design underway. “We have fine-tuned the design of Hrjet so that it can operate on naval assets,” he said.
TAI trainer aircraft program manager Tuncay opur told Anadolu Agency in early 2021 that they had considered domestic and foreign requests throughout the development phase and that they were trying to build a platform that could compete on a global scale.
Philippines confirms purchase of three batteries of BrahMos supersonic missile systems from India
He said they are now involved in a variety of promotional initiatives, which are expected to increase in the near future. As part of the project, two separate prototypes should be produced, according to opur.
Turkey has a long experience in supplying arms to other countries. It will be a big boost for the country’s aerospace sector if it can produce an advanced training aircraft on schedule.
