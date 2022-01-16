China urges local governments to minimize impact of Covid-19 restrictions during Lunar New Year





BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s state planner on Sunday urged local governments to minimize the impact of Covid-19 restrictions on the upcoming Lunar New Year holidays to help a rebound in consumption, as rising cases of the Omicron variant threatens economic growth. “Local governments should avoid the simplified, uniform and control measures of the Covid-19 epidemic (during holidays) and minimize the impact on people’s lives,” said the National Development and Reform Commission. in a press release. He said low-risk places in China meet the reasonable demand for short trips from urban and rural residents and increase the supply of everyday goods during the holiday season. China has reported local cases of the highly transmissible variant of Omicron in at least five provinces and municipalities, including the first infection in the capital Beijing on Saturday, just weeks before the Winter Olympics in February. Local governments are on high alert for potential Covid-19 cases from outside, with many locals urging residents to stay put for the third year in a row during what is usually the busiest travel period in the country. year. China’s economy probably grew at its slowest pace in a year and a half in the fourth quarter, weighed down by weaker demand due to a slowdown in real estate, debt reduction and strict containment measures. Covid-19. The NDRC also said on Sunday that it supports the healthy development of the real estate market and the legitimate demand of home buyers, while asking local governments to strengthen monitoring of unfair competition and other monopolistic behavior during the holiday season. . “The measures are aimed at further unleashing the potential of consumer spending and supporting a stable start to economic growth in the first quarter,” the NDRC said.

