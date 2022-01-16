Trump gently kicks off his 2024 campaign





FLORENCE, Ariz. Tonight, deep in the Arizona desert, thousands of people sang for Donald Trump. They had braved the wind for hours, some had waited all day to see the defeated former president. And when he finally appeared on stage, as Lee Greenwood played from the speakers, the crowd roared as if Trump was still the commander-in-chief. For many of them, it is.

I ran twice and we won twice, Trump told his fans. “This crowd is a massive symbol of what happened, because people are hungry for the truth. They want their country back.”

Tonight’s rally was Trump’s first public event since July. On paper, the rally was meant to be his response to the Jan. 6 anniversary, as well as an unofficial kickoff to his efforts to support Republicans in the midterm elections. But the event also served as a soft launch for Trumps 2024 presidential campaign. he joked to the crowd and tonight his message was as clear as it was dishonest: he didn’t lose to Joe Biden in 2020, and the hell will spend the next year working to elect Republicans who are d ‘OK.

Trump chose Arizona for this moment for a reason. In this state, the Big Lie thrives. Trump only lost Arizona by 10,000 votes in 2020, giving him and his supporters the space, apparently, to allege the close result was the result of left-wing chicanery, the result of the jamming ballot boxes and the interference of Venezuelans, among other false statements. State lawmakers who spent the last year scrutinizing ballots ultimately found no evidence of wrongdoing. But that didn’t matter to Trump supporters. GOP politicians across Arizona embraced Trump’s lies anyway. Many of them were honored guests tonight.

The pre-Trump poster boy was Kari Lake, the former TV reporter running to replace Governor Doug Ducey; she alleges, wrongly, that bags full of ballots were thrown away in Arizona last year. (Kari Lake, she’s been with us since the voter fraud began, Trump said when he brought her back on stage for an appearance during his speech.) Other speakers included Secretary of State candidate Mark Finchem , who was at the Capitol last January. 6 and often wears a cowboy hat and bolo tie despite being from Michigan; Paul Gosar, Andy Biggs and Debbie Lesko, three Trump-loving congressmen who voted against certifying Bidens’ 2020 victory; and state GOP Chairman Kelli Ward, who has embraced numerous conspiracy theories and recently received a cease-and-desist notice from Dominion Voting Systems after accusing the company of changing 6,000 votes Trump in Biden votes last year. Each of these Republicans has repeatedly echoed Trump’s false allegations of election mischief. Of course they did. This is the new litmus test of former presidents: you approve of the lie; he approves of you.

Almost everyone I interviewed at the rally vowed to follow Trump’s lead and only support GOP candidates who endorse the misconception that he won the election. “I’ve been watching all these Republican candidates in Arizona right now covering it up. Julie Stohldrier, who drove up with her sister Amy, told me. They’re all talking and no action. Lake promises action , so the sisters love it. Two would love for Trump to run again in 2024, but they don’t think he will, and they’re not sure he needs to: they’re convinced he will reinstated as president very soon, after Arizona and other states vote to decertify the I want Trump back now, Amy told me, “I can’t do another three years like this.”

The Stohldriers’ predictions may seem bold, but the sisters were simply echoing what they heard from prominent Republicans at the rally. Earlier in the afternoon, Ward, the state party chairman, had warmed up the crowd by promising that the 2020 election results would soon be annulled. In the second half of the night, Lake was calling for the arrest of anyone involved in the “sleazy, shoddy election of 2020.”

Everything we know about midterm election fundamentals suggests Republicans will have a great 2022. If Lake and the other Big Lie supporters at tonight’s rally can win their primary races, they have a good chance. to become the next generation of Grand Canyon State political leaders. . Even with power, however, they will still owe Trump a debt of loyalty that hell expects to be repaid. Kari will be amazing for election integrity, Trump said of Lake, just after he vowed to backfire if she didn’t do a great job. Election integrity, he added, could be the No. 1 lakes problem.

About an hour into his speech, Trump turned his attention to Jan. 6, calling the Capitol storming an excuse for Democrats to arrest people and abuse them in prison. He mocked the policeman who shot Ashley Babbitt and the crowd cheered. He suggested the FBI planted people in the crowd outside the Capitol to incite the riot. The real insurrection took place on election day, November 3, he added.

Trump has been broadcasting these messages for over a year now. The difference is that what he says hasn’t quite permeated the public consciousness in the same way it once did. Trump is no longer the president and he has been permanently banned from Twitter, meaning his accusations of fraud and tirades against insufficiently loyal Republicans had to be voiced via emailed press releases. In this way, the former president was off the grid.

However, Trump has always addressed his most dedicated supporters directly through far-right media outlets. (He’s tanned, fit, has lost weight since leaving office, Newsmaxs anchor, eagerly speculating about a 2024 announcement, trilled as Trump took the stage here. People forget The Apprentice was l number one show on NBC.) Now that the midterm season is underway, Trump will be on the go more often, holding rallies and opposing Republicans desperate enough to lie about the election in exchange for his support. . It will somehow reintroduce itself into the country: Here I am, America, back after a stolen election, ready to win by any means possible.

I asked a group of older attendees if they were excited to see Trump running again in 2024. They all were. Two of them argued over whether he could take office before 2025. “It’s not possible,” said a pensioner named Michael, who declined to give his last name. “I think it is!” said a retiree named Susan Higgins. “The army must intervene and take [Biden] a way.”

By the end of the evening, Trump was having a hard time claiming he’s not actively running for president. He previewed his attack lines against Biden on Afghanistan, immigration and inflation, recited a litany of policy changes a Republican-controlled Congress would be able to make and promised that in 2024, we would take over the White House. Sam and Daves Hold on Im Coming, played as he walked out, and the song sounded like a promise.

Trump had a remarkable 14 months. Most losing presidential candidates are forced into quiet retirement by their parties. Trump bucked the trend, only tightening his grip on the GOP in the wake of his defeat. He convinced Republican candidates across the country, including those on stage tonight, to repeat his campaign lies, and convinced his grassroots supporters to treat those lies as sacred acts. At this point, these lies have been circulating for what seems like forever. But at tonight’s rally, as Trump fans called for the arrest of election officials and the reinstatement of the rightful president, I got the feeling that this may just be the beginning.

