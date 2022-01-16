Meet the Bright Spot, Government Confirms Orbit 123 East Longitude Satellite Case Revealed





Jakarta, InfoPublik – Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs (Polhukam), Mohammad Mahfud MD, has pointed out that efforts to uncover alleged cases of abuse of authority in the management of the 123 East Longitude (BT) orbiting satellite in Ministry of Defense (Kemhan), are continuing and are now finding a number of points. Mahfud said that the investigation of this case involves various relevant government agencies in accordance with their authority. In this way, it will strengthen the efforts of law enforcement officials in tracking those involved in the abuse of the satellite slot with the 123 east longitude orbit in court. One of them asks the Financial and Development Supervision Agency (BPKP) to carry out a special purpose audit (ATT). As a result, a number of alleged violations of the law by unscrupulous individuals have been found to have harmed the state worth hundreds of billions. “The result turns out to be a violation of laws and regulations and the state has been and may continue to be harmed,” Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs Mohammad Mahfud MD said on his Instagram account. staff @mohmahfudmd Sunday 16/1/2022). Mahfud said the government would continue to pay attention to the case. Law enforcement, he stressed, must be a priority. Therefore, the collection of other evidence for the purpose of supporting the legal process in the future will continue to be carried out. “I have decided to immediately stop the meeting and order that it be dealt with legally,” Mahfud added. Previously, President Joko Widodo had strongly demanded that this case be brought to justice immediately. “The president has also demanded that he be immediately brought to justice,” Mahfud said. A number of ministers or ministerial officials have also said they support efforts to expose the alleged case, such as Minister of Communication and Information (Menkominfo) Johnny G Plate, Minister of Finance (Menkeu) Sri Mulyani, Minister of Defense (Menhan) Prabowo Subianto, Attorney General ST Burhanuddin, to TNI Commander-in-Chief Andika Perkasa. “Minister of Communication and Information agrees, Minister of Finance is enthusiastic, Minister of Defense Prabowo and Commander of TNI also say strongly that this should be punished. I spoke with the prosecutor general, who apparently also said he was ready to investigate this case vigorously,” Mahfud said. Opening the government to disclosure of the case, the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal and Security Affairs invited all elements of society to participate in monitoring every development of this case in the future. This way, the public will know that all the efforts made by the government are optimal to solve this case in the future. “So let’s be together, we will carefully consider the investigation into this case,” he said. The alleged violation of the law in the case of abuse of power in the management of the 12 East Longitude (BT) orbital slot satellite at the Ministry of Defense (Kemhan) began with the signing of the lease agreement for the management of the Artemis satellite in orbit. It turned out that at the time of signing, there was no budget from the relevant ministry. As a result, the government was sued in the London Court of International Arbitration by PT Avanti Communication Limited. The trial verdict also condemned the Indonesian government to pay for the rental of the Artemis satellite, which amounted to 515 billion rupiahs. Then, several other companies pursue international arbitration suits. In the near future, the government will face a lawsuit against PT Navayo with a lawsuit amounting to Rp. 304 billion. It is possible that a number of state enterprises, namely Airbus, Détente, Hogan Lovel and Telesat, will do the same. Photo: Special/InfoPublik/Kominfo

