Donald Trump to press ahead with Turnberry expansion despite Scottish Government planning setback





The Trump Organization has spent years trying to develop swathes of farmland around its flagship international golf resort at Turnberry, with plans to build hundreds of luxury properties, leisure facilities and shops on the coast from the Firth of Clyde.

In a development aimed at wealthy golf enthusiasts and retirees, architects enlisted by former US presidents have drawn up a master plan detailing hundreds of high-end private homes that they believe would provide permanent tranquility and respite, while still helping to meet what he describes as an ever-increasing demand for investment opportunities.

But in what represents a significant setback for the Trump Organizations’ attempts to turn Turnberry into a profitable business, its ambitious expansion plans have been delayed by government planning officials.

However, Sarah Malone, executive vice president of Trump International Scotland, said the Trump Organization still intends to develop the site and will file a planning application in due course.

Mr Trump’s firm had requested an amendment to the planning policy in the rural area to support any development proposals seen as improving the status of the resort, a four-time host of prestigious Open Championship golf courses. He also urged planning officers to allocate land he owns around the South Ayrshire property for recreation, recreation and housing development.

Today Scotland learned on Sunday that after nearly a year of scrutiny of the proposals, reporters from the Government’s Environmental Planning and Appeals Division (DPEA) have made it clear that the demands of Trump organizations should not be granted.

Donald Trump’s Turnberry firm is severing ties with the CFO Photo: Jan Kruger/Getty

After reviewing South Ayrshire Councils’ new Local Development Plan (LDP) – essentially a framework that decrees which sites in the area could be developed – senior reporter Claire Milne pointed out that neither the Trump Organization nor its representatives The case had been advanced to show a recognized lack of housing in the area and provided no evidence regarding the need for housing for retirees.

Ms Milne added that the site in question is far from medical facilities and other major services, and with the impact on local infrastructure unknown, it is not clear whether the development would be viable or effective during the period of the plan.

She concluded: Nothing in the submission convinces me that this proposal would fit within the spatial strategy of the plans by promoting a model of sustainable development appropriate to the region.

Ms Milnes’ fellow journalist, Philip Barton, also rejected the Trump Organizations’ request that planning policy should be changed to show support for proposals that could improve Turnberry’s status.

In 2020, Scotland on Sunday revealed the Trump Organization’s plans to expand Turnberry’s footprint with up to 225 properties on an agricultural site.

Disputing such theoretical promises of improvements, he described the request as not being well justified and noted: The suggested change is intended as principled support for any proposal that might improve the status of Turnberry and Royal Troon. It would be more appropriate for a developer to explain on a case-by-case basis, and with reference to good quality evidence, how their proposal would proceed.

The review of the rapporteurs, together with conclusions and recommendations, will now be submitted to the board. He must accept the recommendations and modifications, and can only refuse them in a limited number of circumstances.

The Trump Organization and its Scottish affiliates will still be able to submit a planning application for any new development project. Even if any request is deemed contrary to the new LDP, it could still be approved by the advisers.

However, planners from South Ayrshire Council have described these initial plans – drawn up by Covell Matthews, an Aberdeen-based architectural practice, as a callous development with unfounded benefits.

Undeterred, the Trump Organization returned to the table. Far from reducing his proposals to 87 homes in order to appease officials, he instead drew up plans for an even bigger development on 120 acres of land.

The revised scheme was never announced or made public, but Scotland on Sunday obtained documents in 2020 detailing the scope of the coastal retreat, made up of no less than 225 properties, spanning residential homes, holiday homes, retirement villas, rental cottages and luxury serviced apartments. .

Such an expansion, according to a document, represented a natural extension of Turnberry’s current business assets and would strengthen its future as a global leader in the leisure and tourism market.

He added: This is not a traditional hotel and tourism offering, but responds to an ever-increasing demand for investment opportunities through the purchase and co-ownership of private holiday homes in tourist complexes and world-class recreation.

Asked about Trump Organizations future development plans for both Turnberry and its first Scottish resort in Aberdeenshire, which won planning permission in 2019 to build 550 homes, Ms Malone said the Trump Organization remained fully committed to its long-term investment plans in Scotland.

We have not yet made a formal request to develop the Turnberry site but we will do so in due course, she explained. Our plans for Trump International in Aberdeenshire have not changed and will be advanced over the next 12 months.

It comes after Turnberrys’ corporate body, Golf Recreation Scotland Limited, posted losses of nearly £5.3million in 2020, marking the seventh consecutive year it has been in the red under Mr Trump’s ownership.

Since the 75-year-old took over the station in 2014, his losses have totaled almost 50million, and the latest accounts filed with Companies House show he remains dependent on more than 113million in loans from his parent company , a Florida State trust. on behalf of Mr. Trump.

