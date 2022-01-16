How Boris Johnson is dealing with anger from all sides as he fights to survive ‘partygate’

In an extraordinary intervention last week, Danny Kruger – Mr Johnson’s former political secretary, who is now MP for Devizes and a ministerial aide – warned that many people “have decided they can’t vote for us anymore that Boris Johnson is the leader”.

He added: “To win them back and to fulfill our duty to everyone in the country, including those who did not vote for us, we need good leadership, stressing the need for a leader. ‘staff’ which will take care of the operation in No. 10”.

Mr Ellwood agreed, saying: ‘You need a new chief of staff, there’s no doubt about that.’ The former defense minister said he even feared Vladimir Putin might be emboldened by Mr Johnson’s political misfortunes in the Russian president’s designs on Ukraine.

“A mere glance at national headlines would tell Putin that Britain is not a voice to worry about,” he said.

On Saturday, Peter Bone, MP for Wellingborough and a supporter of Mr Johnson, told The Times: ‘If there were people in Downing Street before the Duke of Edinburgh’s funeral, well, they are fools and they must be fired.

Julian Knight, chairman of the Commons culture select committee, said he was ‘very open-minded’ about the possibility of Mr Johnson being removed from office, following ‘extreme stupidity’ people from No. 10.

Writing in The Telegraph, Chris Loder – who was elected MP for West Dorset in 2019 – said: “This is now becoming a matter where the integrity of all of Westminster is called into question, along with that of Downing Street revelers.

I am clear that the Prime Minister’s apology in the House of Commons last week was not enough. »

Jeremy Hunt, the former foreign secretary, said voter emails were searing with anger over it, while Gary Sandbrook, executive secretary of the 1922 Committee and one of the 2019 Red Wall MPs, said said: ‘I would expect anyone who is convicted of breaking the law to give serious thought to their position in government, and that includes the Prime Minister.’

Conservatives await outcome of Sue Gray inquiry

The refrain from many Tories that they will wait for Ms Gray’s conclusions before drawing their own conclusions is in some cases a smokescreen for those who have decided it is a question of when, not if, the Prime Minister had to resign.

Some are still hopeful that Mr Johnson can make the changes needed to ‘reset’ the government and reverse the drop in the polls. They point to the Prime Minister’s success in overseeing the massive deployment of Covid-19 vaccines, as well as his policies aimed at “leveling” the country.

Elliott Weaver, chairman of the Bethnal Green and Bow Conservative Association, said: “If the Prime Minister is to stay in office, he needs to radically shift gears so that we show the country the benefits of governing with real progressive conservative policies and values. .

“The last two years have shown that Boris… doesn’t have a good set of advisers and experts around [him] to make the best decisions. Boris needs to act on this within days… otherwise the party will need a new leader to face these new challenges.”

A reset “could work if they get a few lucky ones in Sue Gray’s report”, one MP said of the current No 10 operation.

“They will have to make big commitments on freedoms in the face of Covid restrictions, and the Leveling Up white paper must be bold.” But the Prime Minister will have to “do something with the people” – in particular by carrying out a reshuffle of his front team.

Senior officials believe Ms Gray’s report could, at least, lead to the expulsion of Martin Reynolds, Mr Johnson’s private secretary, from No 10. This follows anger over the email leaked in which he invited Downing Street staff to ‘socially distanced drinks in Garden No 10’ to ‘make the most of the good weather’ on May 20, 2020, despite the strict Covid-19 measures in place at the ‘era.