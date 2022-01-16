Donald Trump rallies in Florence, Arizona, says We’ll take over the White House





Appearing on stage shortly after 7 p.m. local time, he launched a 90-minute tirade against US President Joe Biden and the radical left, attacking his successor on everything from coronavirus and the economy, to immigration and the botched withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

At a time when Biden is struggling to push voting reforms through the Senate, his predecessor has weighed in on the debate, calling for same-day voting (Democrats want early voting extended); paper ballots (as opposed to the electronic format often used in the United States); and the end of ballot harvesting (the process by which third parties are permitted to collect and deliver ballots in some states).

And within minutes of starting his speech, he once again repeated his false claim that the election was rigged, insisting without evidence that the evidence is everywhere – the media simply refuses to report on it.

The rally was a stark reminder of the influence Trump continues to wield over the party and his trademark policy of reward and retribution.

Attending the event were loyalists such as state politician Mark Finchem, who was outside the Capitol with protesters on January 6 and Congressman Paul Gosar, who was recently censored for a video of animation showing him killing a Democratic congresswoman.

Former TV presenter Kari Lake, Trump’s chosen candidate to oust current Republican Arizona Governor Doug Ducey, also appeared on stage with him.

Arizona loves you, and I predict that at the end of 2028, when you leave office after your second term, the whole country will love you, she said, as Trump nodded in approval.

But while Trump remains hugely popular among his base, some Republicans worry that some of the candidates he has endorsed will be ineligible by the general public.

This week, limits to his authority also emerged, when Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell announced he would be running for another term as GOP leader and there appeared to be no one for him. defy despite repeated pressure from Trump to bring him down.

Meanwhile, as The Associated Press reported, Washington’s top Republicans engaged in a behind-the-scenes effort to encourage Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan, one of Trump’s most vocal antagonists in the party, to run for a seat in the Senate. And on Saturday, Glenn Youngkin became the first Republican since 2010 to be sworn in as governor of Virginia after leading a campaign that kept Trump at bay.

Nonetheless, Trump is likely to be ever present as America heads into the midterm election

Crowds waited hours to see Donald Trump at his first campaign rally of the yearCredit: AP

ns, where Democrats are widely expected to lose their majority, making it even harder for Biden to deliver on his ambitious first-term agenda.

All 435 seats in the House of Representatives will be in contention, along with 34 of the 100 seats in the Senate.

Trump has said he will make an announcement after midterm on whether he will run for president again, but he and his allies have been working for months to elect supporters of the stolen election myth to powerful positions in the US. national and national levels.

If elected, these candidates could play an important role in helping to overturn the outcome of the upcoming presidential election.

Trump’s first rally of the year came days after the Justice Department charged the leader of a right-wing militia group, the Oath Keepers, and 10 of its members for their role in the attack of January 6, and as the House committee investigating the incident intervened in their investigations into whether Trump was complicit in it.

Jan. 6 has become the Democratic parties’ excuse to justify an unprecedented assault on American civil rights and liberties, he told the crowd.

Do not lose hope. Our country will become great again.

