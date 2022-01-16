Imran has become a security risk for the country: PML-N – Newspaper





LAHORE: PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has become a security risk to the country as he plays with his interests.

Mr Iqbal told a reporter on Saturday that Pakistan’s Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had compromised the autonomy of the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

The time has come to get rid of this incompetent government because it has failed on all fronts. The Pakistan Democratic Movement’s March 23 anti-inflation march will bring change to the country, he said, adding that through passing bills in parliament, the government has undermined the financial independence of the country. country. We hope that the Senate will not let these bills pass.

He lamented that after serving the SBP, its governor, deputy governor and board members could also work for the International Monetary Fund. Even the parliament could not legislate without the approval of the SBP, he said and argued that all foreign funding transactions (from the ruling PTI) were done through the central bank.

The government wants to please the governor of the SBP so that he can play freely with the dossier of foreign funding, apprehended the leader of the PML-N and pointed to the contradictory approaches of the government regarding the appointment of the governor of the SBP for five years and the Head of the Higher Education Commission for two years. .

The former interior minister said that in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa local government elections, the PTI suffered its worst defeat, while in the partial polls in Lahore, Khanewal, Wazirabad, Daska and KP, the PML-N emerged victorious, showing complete distrust of the people. on selected government policies that had made lives miserable through soaring inflation, rising prices and unemployment.

Mr. Iqbal further claimed that over time there would be more division among the PTI ranks. For the next legislative elections, the ruling party would not find candidates, he predicted. He was referring to criticism by two PTI leaders of Prime Minister Imran Khan and his policies.

Defense Minister Pervaiz Khattak and MP Noor Alam Khan took a defiant stance and attacked their own government’s policies. MP Alam even demanded that key cabinet members, including the prime minister himself, be put on the exit checklist for being the main culprits behind the chaos in the country.

Mr Iqbal said the government and PTI leaders were playing politics on Nawaz Sharifs’ health only to divert people’s attention from the real issues. Criticizing the role of PTI allies, he said parties that provided oxygen to the embattled government would have a bleak future.

Former National Assembly Speaker Ayaz Sadiq has asked incumbent Speaker Asad Qaiser to remain neutral while leading the House. He said Treasury members went to the National Assembly for the passage of two important bills on January 13 after receiving phone calls (a reference to the establishment).

Mr Sadiq said again that he would be going to London next month. Earlier, he claimed he would soon visit the UK and bring former prime minister Nawaz Sharif.

Mr Sharif has been in the UK since November 2019 for his medical treatment.

Posted in Dawn, January 16, 2022

