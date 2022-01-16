5 key things Narendra Modi said during his interaction





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday January 15 interacted with startups from different sectors including enterprise systems, space, industry 4.0, security, fintech, environment and others. no less than 150 startups took part in this conference and made presentations to the Prime Minister on six themes. These included – Growing from the roots; Push DNA; From local to global; future technology; Train champions in the manufacturing sector; and sustainable development. After the presentation, the Prime Minister praised the sector and said that from now on January 16 will be celebrated as National Startup Day in India. He praised everyone who started their own businesses in the past, saying it would help India grow. Here are 5 key things Prime Minister Narendra Modi said when interacting with startups: – I congratulate all the start-ups in the country, all the innovative youth, who are raising the flag of India in the world of start-ups. For this culture of start-ups to reach the most remote parts of the country, it was decided to celebrate January 16 as National Startup Day, Modi said. Calling them the “backbone of New India”, Modi said the country’s startups work with 55 distinct industries and the number has grown from less than 500 five years ago to more than 60,000 today. – Recalling the concept of the current decade as the techade of India, the Prime Minister listed three important aspects of the massive changes the government is making in this decade to strengthen the ecosystem of innovation, entrepreneurship and start-ups. First, freeing entrepreneurship and innovation from the web of government processes, from bureaucratic silos. Second, create an institutional mechanism to promote innovation. And third, the capture of young innovators and start-ups. – Modisaid that in the year 2013-14 only 4,000 patents were approved, last year more than 28,000 patents were granted. In the year 2013-14, where around 7,0000 trademarks were registered, in 2020-21 over 2.5 lakh were registered. In the year 2013-2014, when only 4,000 copyrights were granted, last year their number exceeded 16,000. 46 rank in the index. – “Don’t just keep your dreams local, make them global. Remember this mantra – let’s innovate for India, let’s innovate from India, he told entrepreneurs. He said Indian unicorns and startups are the messengers of this diversity. He added that Indian startups can easily reach other countries around the world. – Modi has asked contractors to use the extra space from the PM GatiShakti National Master Plan for electric vehicle charging infrastructure. Likewise, areas like defense manufacturing, chip manufacturing offer a lot of opportunities, he said. He dwelt on the drone sector and said that many investors invested in drone startups after the new drone policy. The Army, Navy and Air Force have given orders worth Rs 500 crore to drone startups. Read all the latest news, breaking news and updates on coronavirus here.

